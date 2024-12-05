The Children’s Train Ending Explained: What Happened to Amerigo’s Violin?

‘The Children’s Train’ is an emotionally gripping Italian film that chronicles a cornerstone story about Italian Unity during the 1940s. Eight-year-old Amerigo grows up in Naples in the aftermath of World War II as the city suffers from poverty and hunger. However, a shining prospect comes their way once parents are offered the opportunity to send their children to Modena, where a new family would care for them for a few months. As such, despite the difficulty of saying goodbye to her son, Antonietta puts Amerigo on the Trains of Happiness to allow him a brighter future.

Thus, Amerigo comes under Derna and her family’s care, unearthing a new outlook on life. Eventually, as the time nears for him to leave the North and return home to Naples, he finds himself facing an impossible choice. The adventure Amerigo undertakes may come across as understated, but it ends up defining the trajectory of his life in nuanced, subtle ways. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Children’s Train Plot Synopsis

As World War II ended, so did the regular encounters Naples had with enemy bombings. Nevertheless, it doesn’t end the poverty plaguing many Southern Italian cities. As a result, Antonietta—a struggling single mother, contemplates enrolling her son, Amerigo, in the Communist Party’s Trains of Happiness initiative. However, many of her neighbors believe the communists up North want to exploit their children—or worse, eat them alive. Nonetheless, she—and many other parents like her—acknowledge that their kids can find a better future away from their dilapidating hometowns. Therefore, Amerigo and many of his peers ultimately boarded the train out of Naples when the time came.

On the train, the kids were afforded warm clothes, and many threw their coats out to their families at the platform, knowing they needed them more. The train ride lasts overnight before finally arriving at Northern Itay’s Modena. Upon arrival, the kids are initially skeptical of the food in the mess because they aren’t familiar with many of the rich flavors available. Nonetheless, their weariness soon sheds. Afterward, Amerigo watches everyone get adopted out of the office one after the other, each taken by a couple or a family. When he’s left alone, one of the party members, Derna Benvenuti, who had no intentions of adopting a kid, reluctantly agrees to take Amerigo with her.

Derna is a kind woman who has a room, good food, and hand-me-down clothes for Amerigo. Yet, she doesn’t believe she has a natural parental instinct. Amerigo grew up with a mother who struggled with showing affection, which made him fit perfectly by his new guardian’s side. Likewise, when he meets her extended family—Brother Alcide and nephews Revu, Lution, and Nary—he successfully bonds with them over time. The former, a carpenter by trade, even gives him violin lessons once the kid showcases a penchant for the art form. He also gets to attend school—an amenity previously withheld from him due to his family’s situation. Although he has a tough time fitting in at first, he learns to navigate his new life as time passes.

Amerigo and Derna’s parent-kid relationship improves, and the two become closer. In almost no time at all, he becomes a fixture of the Benvenuti family. However, all too soon, winter passes, and the crops turn yellow, signaling the time for Amerigo and other Southern kids to return to their homes. Derna packs the boy’s suitcases with food and clothes—and the violin Alcide gifted him on his birthday. It’s a bitter goodbye, but they promise to meet again in the future and exchange letters. Yet, once Amerigo returns home to Antonietta, no letters arrive addressed to his name. Worse yet, after his time in the North, his mother’s pessimistic ways came as a shock.

Antonietta expects Amerigo to forget his time with the Benvenutis, including his education and musical dreams. Instead, she wants her son to learn a trade to keep the family. Months pass before eventually, the kid visits the Communist Party office himself, where he realizes that Derna has been sending him letters and packages all this time. Consequently, he discovers his mother had been lying to him all this time in another attempt to keep him from his newfound Northern family.

The Children’s Train Ending: Why Did Amerigo’s Mother Lie About Derna’s Letters?

Amerigo’s homecoming was always bound to be a sad affair. The months the kid spends in Modena with Derna introduce a world of new possibilities into his life. From educational opportunities to discovering his passion for music, he realizes his future holds much more potential than he had imagined. Nonetheless, while parting ways with the Benvenutis is difficult, Amerigo’s reunion with his mother is even more challenging. From the get-go, Antonietta seems almost cold towards and detached from her son’s experiences in the Northern city. She turns away when he attempts to share Derna’s packed food and forbids him from pursuing his musical dreams. In fact, she takes Amerigo’s violin from him and stows it away under the single bed in their run-down apartment.

Afterward, Antonietta pushes Amerigo toward learning the cobbling trade so that he can start earning wages and bring money back home. Initially, the kid gets angry with his mother for treating him poorly. However, the neighboring older woman attempts to make him understand that his mother never learned how to show affection because she never received it as a kid. Still, Amerigo can’t help but feel stifled under her perpetual pessimism. His situation is worsened by Derna and her family’s continued ignorance of his existence. While the other Trains of Happiness kids receive gifts and letters from their Northern families, Amerigo remains devoid of any such gestures. For the same reason, he begins to believe Derna has already forgotten all about him.

Nonetheless, things eventually come to a halt. Even though Amerigo stays away from music for months, the starving artist inside him compels him to seek it out months later. However, to his surprise and horror, his violin seems to be missing from the apartment. This compels the kid to seek out the Community party member who facilitated his journey to Modena. Consequently, he realizes that the offices have dozens of letters that the Benvenutis sent him. However, after the office contacted Antonietta about them, she chose to keep them a secret from her son.

It is likely that Antonietta felt insecure about her place in Amerigo’s life following his return from the North. She knew she couldn’t give the kid any opportunities he would have had with Derna and the others. The mother wants to brush the entire ordeal under the rug in an attempt to return back to their old lives. For the same reason, she lies to Amerigo about the letters. In the wake of her other son, Luigi’s death, and her husband’s abandonment, Amerigo is the only family she has left. Therefore, she’s scared of losing him to another family who can give him a better life. Thus, she concludes the only way to ensure this doesn’t come to pass is to cut his ties with Derna.

Does Amerigo Return to Derna?

Antonietta’s actions stemmed from her own adverse situation, past experiences, and insecurities. Nonetheless, they didn’t hurt Amerigo any less for it. The boy’s life has been overturned multiple times in the past few months. Yet, he could always rely on his mother’s love. Even while in Modena, he held on to the single apple his mother had given him at the train station as an eternal source of comfort. Therefore, he’s hurt and confused when his mother mistreats him upon his return. Antonietta loves her son, but the months they spend apart have created a wedge between them. She missed out on some instrumental parts of his development years and refuses to catch up. She wants to force Amerigo back into his past self, no matter the hurt this sentiment causes him.

Ultimately, the last straw arrives when Antonietta admits that she pawned off Amerigo’s violin for money. The action comes as an insurmountable betrayal to the kid, who is already finding it difficult to forgive his mother for lying about Derna’s letters. By lying to him and going behind his back, Antonietta breaks Amerigo’s trust in ways that can’t be repaired. She takes it one step further by slapping the kid when he accuses her of being a liar. Previously, Amerigo had told Derna he would never take a slap laying down—and he refuses to this time as well.

While Antonietta is asleep the following night, Amerigo puts on his clothes and shoes and leaves his old life behind. The next morning, he boards a train to Modena and locates Derna’s house through the return address on her letters. Derna—who hasn’t heard from the kid in months, is surprised to see him but welcomes him with open arms. Even though she hadn’t considered her a motherly figure in the past, Amerigo’s presence in her life bestowed a new sense of self upon her. Consequently, the kid abandons his life in Naples and adopts a new one with the Benvenutis, where he can pursue his real dreams. Eventually, years later, he became a celebrated violinist, performing concerts for halls full of his fans.

Did Antonietta Sell Amerigo’s Violin?

After Amerigo leaves Naples, he closes that chapter of his life. This becomes evident on his train ride to Modena, wherein he tells a fellow traveler that his mother has died and he is now going to live with his Aunt. The decision to leave his childhood home is a big one—especially for someone as young as Amerigo. For the same reason, he has to compartmentalize his hurt to deal with it without succumbing to it. However, while this helps him well into his adult life, the past comes back, knocking on his door soon. In 1994, when Amerigo is a successful violinist in his 50s, he gets a call about the death of his mother, Antonietta.

Even though Amerigo goes through with his concert in the wake of this news, his mother’s memory becomes stuck in his head from then on. As a result, he has no choice but to return to Naples—to take care of his mother’s affairs and find some scrap of closure for himself. Consequently, he finds his old violin case shoved underneath his mother’s bed. As it turns out, in the years since Amerigo left, his mother repaid the debt on the violin so that it could one day be reunited with its owner. Furthermore, she left a letter in the case.

In the letter, Antonietta tells Amerigo that she knew he had run away to Modena that fateful day. After his arrival, Derna wrote to Antonietta to inform her of her kid’s whereabouts. In turn, the mother told the other woman to keep Amerigo if she wanted him. Antonietta could’ve tried to get her son back but chose not to with respect to his decision. Knowing that Amerigo preferred a life away from her hurt, but she knew she couldn’t give him an ideal life. Consequently, despite all the hurt it caused her, Amerigo’s mother loved him enough to let him go.

