The Conjuring Last Rites Begins Filming in the UK Later This Year

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will be heading to the British countryside for one last exorcism as Ed and Lorraine Warren! ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ is set to begin shooting in the United Kingdom later this year. Michael Chaves is at the helm of the film with a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. While the plot is kept under wraps by the makers, tidbits about the story’s possible direction have been released. The project is announced as the last installment in ‘The Conjuring’ film series.

‘The Conjuring’ films have taken inspiration from the chilling cases of real-life paranormal investigating couple Ed and Lorraine Warren. Despite the news of work beginning on the latest installment surfacing in 2023, the minds behind the film deliberately took their time to plan out the story and production.

“With the ‘Conjuring’ films, we are very precious about [them],” said James Wan in an interview. “And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it’s the right thing, the right story that we’re telling,” the filmmaker, who helmed the first two movies in the film series, added.

The third installment, ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,’ ended with a case from 1981. Therefore, we may see the Warrens on their next ghastly adventure during the 1980s. The post-credit sequence of ‘The Nun II’ teased the premise of ‘The Conjuring Last Rites,’ with Ed Warren answering an urgent call from a priest regarding a haunting and offering their help with the case.

“I think there’s a lot of things that need to align, so it could go a couple different ways,” revealed Chaves in an interview with Slash Film. “As an audience member, I would 100% see [a crossover of all ‘Conjuring’ demons]. I couldn’t give away what I know about what’s being developed, but I know that they’re going to end with a bang. I know that there is a great finale being planned,” he added.

Chaves is the director of three of the latest films set in ‘The Conjuring’ universe, including ‘The Nun II,’ ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,’ and ‘The Curse of La Llorona.’ Wilson, the male lead of the main film series, has become a horror icon due to his association with the ‘Insidious’ film series as an actor and director, having helmed ‘Insidious: The Red Door.’

While most of ‘The Conjuring’ films are set and shot in the US, shooting for ‘The Conjuring 2’ also took place in the UK, particularly in London. The region has previously hosted the filming of horror movies like ‘The Autopsy of Jane Doe,’ ‘The Others,’ ‘The Descent,’ and ‘The Omen.’

Read More: Insidious 6 Starts Filming in Toronto in September