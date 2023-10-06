The Continental: Why Does the Adjudicator Wear a Mask?

Peacock’s ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ is a spin-off/prequel to the mainline ‘John Wick‘ movies starring Keanu Reeves in the lead role. The action-thriller series follows a young Winston Scott’s rise to becoming the proprietor of the New York branch of the titular hotel chain. In his fight with Cormac, Winston’s path inadvertently leads him to the High Table in the form of an interaction with The Adjudicator. The third and final episode reveals what truly lies under the menacing Adjudicator’s seemingly playful mask, and if you are looking for answers regarding the same, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Is Behind The Adjudicator’s Mask?

The Adjudicator is a prominent character in the ‘John Wick’ universe, with the powerful High Table enforcer first appearing in the third movie of the franchise. In the prequel series, a different iteration of The Adjudicator is a recurring character with actress Katie McGrath (‘Supergirl‘) in the role. The show’s iteration of the character proves that The Adjudicator is merely a title held by different people working for the enigmatic High Table. However, the prequel also puts an interesting new spin on the character as she appears almost exclusively sporting a mask. The mystery of The Adjudicator’s mask slowly unfolds over the three-episode event series as viewers finally get a peek at the character’s true face in the finale.

In ‘The Continental,’ The Adjudicator is a secondary antagonist who controls and reprimands Cormac O’Connor (Mel Gibson) on behalf of the High Table after the coin press is stolen from the hotel under his purview. In the second episode, The Adjudicator personally arrives at the hotel to speak with Cormac and demands he retrieve the coin press and rectify the situation or face the High Table’s wrath. She gives Cormac a three-day ultimatum during which he must find the coin press.

During the conversation, The Adjudicator loosens her mask briefly to take a bite of Cormac’s food. However, when she leaves her cutlery on the plate, Cormac asks for the plate to be thrown away. The second episode implies that The Adjudicator has some poisonous power in her mouth. The same is confirmed in the third episode when Cormac refers to The Adjudicator as a mutant. The Adjudicator arrives to meet him after Winston Scott defeats Cormac and takes over the hotel. When The Adjudicator remarks that High Table will never allow him to keep control of the property, Winston shoots her dead.

As The Adjudicator dies, her mask finally comes off, revealing the hideous and mutilated mouth that hides underneath it. However, the revelation is anticlimactic because of The Adjudicator’s sudden demise, and it is a shame we never get to see her poisonous powers actually factor into the narrative. Thus, this version of The Adjudicator joins the long list of interesting and quirky assassins that populate the deadly and mysterious world of assassins in the hit franchise.

