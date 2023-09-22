Who is The Adjudicator in The Continental? Are They the Same as the John Wick Movies?

Peacock’s ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ (or simply ‘The Continental’) is an action-thriller series set in the same universe as Keanu Reeves’ mainline ‘John Wick’ movies. It is developed for television by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons and follows a Young Winston Scott’s rise to power as he becomes the general manager of the titular hotel. Since the series is a prequel/spin-off of the ‘John Wick‘ movies, certain characters from the latter appear in the former. One of these characters is the Adjudicator, who plays a major role in both franchise properties. If you are wondering whether the Adjudicator in ‘The Continental’ is the same as the character’s film counterpart, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Is The Adjudicator?

The Adjudicator is first introduced in the third installment of the ‘John Wick’ franchise. John Wick is labeled “excommunicado” at the second film’s end for breaking The Continental’s rule. However, the hotel’s general manager, Winston Scott, gives John a one-hour head start to save his life because of their shared history. In ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,’ John is on the run from the High Table, which sends the Adjudicator to deal with Winston for breaking its rule and bringing him and John to justice. In the film, actor Asia Kate Dillon plays the role of the Adjudicator. Dillion is known for her performances in shows such as ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ ‘Master of None,’ and ‘Billions.’

The character of the Adjudicator is also present in the prequel/spin-off series ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick.’ In the series, the Adjudicator learns of the coin press being stolen by Francis “Frankie” Scott and tries to retrieve the object. It is implied that she shares a bitter history with The Continental’s then-general manager, Cormac O’Connor (Mel Gibson). In the series, actress Katie McGrath plays the role of the Adjudicator. McGrath rose to prominence with her role as Morgana Pendragon in the fantasy drama series ‘Merlin.’ She is best known for essaying Lena Luthor in the DC Comics-based superhero drama series ‘Supergirl.’

Is The Adjudicator the Same as the John Wick Movies?

The Adjudicator in ”The Continental’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ are almost certainly two different people primarily because of different actors essaying the roles. However, since younger versions of franchise mainstays Winston and Charon also appear in the prequel series, with different actors playing the roles, a case could be made for the Adjudicator being the same person. However, the physical appearance of both iterations of the Adjudicator suggests otherwise. McGrath’s Adjudicator wears a mask that obscures her face and distorts her voice, while Dillon’s version from the movies has a relatively simple appearance.

Furthermore, the timeline of the prequel series also hints that the Adjudicator in it is different from the one in the films. The series is set in the 1970s, which would almost certainly make it difficult for the Adjudicator to be the same person and appear middle-aged, as seen with Dillon’s version of the character. Lastly, the conversation between Winston and the Adjudicator in the third installment seemingly confirms that the latter is not aware of Winston’s rise to power, which is thoroughly explored in the prequel series.

All things said it is certain that the Adjudicator present in the 1970s, when Winston faced Cromac and eventually became the General Manager of The Continental, is a different person from the one in the movies. Moreover, the Adjudicator appears to be a title/position with the High Table’s hierarchy, similar to how the Marquis functions in the fourth installment of the hit franchise. Nonetheless, the Adjudicator’s presence in the prequel series helps further the lore of the High Table and its enigmatic ways of operating in the criminal underworld.

