Vera Farmiga’s Netflix Series ‘The Corps’ Starts Filming in New Orleans in May

Netflix’s comedy-drama series ‘The Corps,’ starring Vera Farmiga, will start filming in New Orleans, Louisiana, on May 13, 2024, and conclude by August 13, 2024. Andy Parker serves as the showrunner based on former marine and author Greg Cope White’s 2016 autobiographical work, ‘The Pink Marine.’ Along with Farmiga, Miles Heizer, Max Parker, and Liam Oh will also feature in the series.

The 10-part show, set in the 1990s, follows the life of Cameron, a young and bullied gay high schooler who decides to join Ray, his straight best friend, in the Marine Corps, with hopes that it will make him a “real man.” The move is considered dangerous for someone identifying as gay, as he risks the potential of serving time in jail or something much worse. “As these two friends plunge into Marine Corps boot camp, where the landmines are both literal and metaphorical, they join a platoon of young men on a harrowing journey of transformation,” the series’ logline concludes.

Andy Parker is known for serving as a writer of the dark comedy series ‘Imposters,’ the miniseries drama ‘Tales of the City,’ and the animated series ‘Pantheon.’ He is joined by Peter Hoar as a director, whose credits include HBO’s ‘The Last of Us,’ BBC/Disney+’s ‘Doctor Who,’ Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ etc.

Farmiga, known for essaying the role of Noma Louise Bates in the horror-drama series ‘Bates Motel’ alongside Freddie Highmore, Kate in the historical drama ‘Origin,’ and Lorraine Warren in the horror movie franchise ‘The Conjuring,’ will essay the role of Barbara Cope, Cameron’s mother. The actress’ recent credits include Grace in Robert De Niro-starrer ‘Ezra’ and Dr. Anna Pou in ‘Five Days at Memorial.’

Farmiga is joined by Miles Heizer from ’13 Reasons Why,’ who will essay the titular role of Cameron Cope with Liam Oh of ‘Chicago Shakespeare Theatre: The Notebook’ playing his best friend Ray McCaffey, who is struggling to handle his strict Marine father and carries the pressure of trying to be the best, till boot camp ends up shaking his faith. ‘Vampire Academy’ fame Max Parker’s Sgt. Sullivan is an honored Recon Marine who is hailed for his valor but struggles to keep his secret hidden.

Ana Ayora, Cedrick Cooper, Angus O’Brien, Dominic Goodman, Nicholas Logan, and Kieron Moore will also play pivotal roles in the series. The rest of the cast includes Rico Paris, Blake Burt, Logan Gould, Zach Roerig, Johnathan Nieves, Brandon Tyler Moore, and Ivan Hoey Jr., along with Anthony Marble and Joy Osmanski.

The series’ principal location is New Orleans, a well-known filming destination that has previously hosted the shoot of several other famous projects such as ‘American Horror Story,’ Hulu’s ‘Looking for Alaska,’ ’12 Years a Slave,’ ‘Django Unchained,’ ‘The Originals,’ and ‘Deepwater Horizon’ to name a few. The feature film ‘Goodbye Cleveland’ and the television series ‘Leverage’ season 3′ and ‘Mayfair Witches’ season 2 are also set to start shooting in the region.

