AMC’s Mayfair Witches Season 2 Starts Filming in New Orleans Later This Month

The filming of the second season of AMC’s fantasy series ‘Mayfair Witches’ is set to commence in New Orleans, Louisiana, later this month. Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, who created the show, continue to serve as showrunners.

In the first installment’s finale, Rowan, guided by the mysterious Lasher, witnesses a sequence of memories and events that unravel the dark truths surrounding the origin of the Mayfair family. Cortland’s sinister actions, including the rape of Deirdre and the orchestration of her murder for Rowan’s birth, come to light, unveiling a twisted family history. As Rowan’s pregnancy accelerates and mysterious visions intensify, she finds herself in a confrontation with Cortland in the Mayfair mausoleum. With Suzanne’s supernatural assistance, Rowan gives birth to her child, and the fate of the newborn becomes a focal point of power struggles.

The first season concludes with Rowan, Ciprien, and their child facing an uncertain future, marked by lingering questions, trust issues, and the looming presence of Lasher. The finale leaves viewers on a mysterious note, setting the stage for an intriguing sophomore installment. While the inaugural season of the series adhered to the storyline of Anne Rice’s first ‘Lives of the Mayfair Witches‘ novel ‘The Witching Hour,’ the second installment is set to follow the second book in the trilogy, ‘Lasher.’ In an interview, co-showrunner Esta Spalding revealed that the upcoming season will follow Rowan alongside the newly-adult Lasher, presenting the former as an active participant in the narrative, a departure from the original book’s portrayal.

The series’ lead performer Alexandra Daddario is guaranteed to return as Rowan Fielding in the sophomore installment. Given the developments in the season 1 finale, we can also expect Tongayi Chirisa’s Ciprien and Jack Huston’s Lasher. The first season of the series depicts the deaths of several characters, including Rowan’s cousin Tessa (Madison Wolfe), her mother Deirdre (Annabeth Gish), and her aunt Carlotta (Beth Grant). Except for the possible flashback scenes, it appears unlikely that these characters will make a return in the show’s second installment. Harry Hamlin’s involvement in season 2 is uncertain after his character Cortland gets trapped inside a stone covering in the first installment’s finale.

Spalding and Ashford executive produce the series with Michael Uppendahl, Anne Rice, Christopher Rice, Jeff Freilich, and Mark Johnson. New Orleans, where the previous season was also filmed, hosted the shooting of last year’s notable projects like ‘The Killer‘ and ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s.’

Read More: Key Necklace’s Significance in Mayfair Witches, Explained