Is Cortland Dead? Did Harry Hamlin Leave Mayfair Witches?

The eighth and final episode of AMC’s supernatural series ‘Mayfair Witches’ revolves around Rowan Mayfair getting connected to Lasher after Tessa’s murder. Rowan realizes that Lasher will protect her and her family, especially when a brotherhood has waged a war against them. Rowan’s acceptance allows Lasher to get attached to her baby, making the latter a human version of the supernatural entity. Cortland Mayfair becomes Lasher’s ally as he facilitates the delivery of his daughter‘s baby at the tomb of the Mayfairs. Cortland’s actions, however, end up having severe consequences that threaten his life. So, is he dead? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Cortland Mayfair Dead?

In the eighth episode of the first season, Rowan accepts Lasher as her beloved and has sex with him in her dream. Lasher takes advantage of her acceptance and gets attached to her unborn baby. Rowan’s baby becomes Lasher’s human version. Cortland takes his daughter from the woods to the tomb of their family so that she can deliver the baby. Suzanne Mayfair’s spirit helps her deliver the baby while Cortland eagerly awaits the human Lasher’s birth. After the same, Cortland confronts Rowan concerning the future of her son. He asks her to give him the baby and leave New Orleans to lead a normal life.

Cortland knows that Lasher’s human version is a source of unparalleled supernatural powers. He desires the same thinking Rowan doesn’t have any use of the same. By raping his niece Deirdre, paving the way for Rowan’s birth, Cortland has helped Lasher in return for immortality. He gets greedy and yearns for more power by taking hold of the supernatural entity’s human version. Rowan, however, retaliates. She comes to know that he is the one who raped his mother and sets out to kill him using her superpowers for trying to separate her from her child. Since Cortland becomes immortal, she initially fails to kill him the same way she killed Tessa’s attackers.

Still, Rowan manages to stop Cortland. She uses the power Lasher granted her to likely trap him with an impenetrable stone covering. If that’s the case, Cortland can be alive but he is as good as dead inside such a covering. Since Lasher doesn’t have any use for Cortland hereafter, he is unlikely to help him come out of the same. If that’s not the case, Rowan likely has turned him into a stone statue. There may not be a way for him to be a human being again despite becoming immortal. Does that mean we will not be seeing Harry Hamlin in the already-announced second season of the supernatural drama? Here’s everything we know about the same.

Will Harry Hamlin be in Mayfair Witches Season 2?

As of yet, neither AMC nor Harry Hamlin has announced the departure of the actor from ‘Mayfair Witches.’ Since Rowan puts an end to the involvement of Cortland in her life by either trapping him inside a stone covering or turning him into a stone statue, the character’s scope in the upcoming second season doesn’t seem significant. Cortland doesn’t have any allies in the family. He has shown his true and selfish nature to his daughter Jojo Mayfair, who may not be very enthusiastic about saving her father even if he is alive. Considering Rowan’s rage, she may not want to see her father again, which indicates that Hamlin may not return to the second season of the series as a part of the main or recurring cast.

In addition, the second season of the series is expected to be based on ‘Lasher,’ the second novel in Anne Rice’s ‘Lives of the Mayfair Witches’ trilogy, which serves as the source material of the show. Cortland is not a prominent character in the novel and the character is limited to a few mentions in the same. Thus, we may only need to expect Hamlin to feature in flashback scenes in the second season if he is returning to the show. Since ‘Mayfair Witches’ extensively uses flashback scenes, we may see Hamlin’s Cortland in the same as Rowan tries to learn more about her family. Thus, Hamlin may return to season 2 as a guest cast member to portray Cortland rather than as a main or recurring cast member.

