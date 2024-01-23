Starz’s The Hunting Wives Starts Filming in Charlotte in March

Starz’s thriller series ‘The Hunting Wives’ is slated to commence filming in Charlotte, North Carolina, in March. Based on May Cobb’s novel of the same name, the show revolves around Sophie O’Neil and her family undergoing a transformative relocation from the East Coast to East Texas. Their lives take a dramatic turn when Sophie crosses paths with the captivating socialite Margo Banks, who is part of an elite clique secretly known as the Hunting Wives. Entranced by Margo’s irresistible allure, Sophie finds herself drawn into a web of obsession, seduction, and ultimately, murder. When the body of a teenage girl is discovered in the woods where the Hunting Wives meet, Sophie finds herself in the middle of a murder investigation and her life spiraling out of control.

Rebecca Cutter, who is known for creating the mystery series ‘Hightown,’ penned the series based on Cobb’s novel and serves as the showrunner. Her credits as a writer include ‘Code Black,’ ‘Gotham,’ and ‘The Mentalist.’ In addition to Cobb and Cutter, Erwin Stoff from 3 Arts Entertainment serves as an executive producer. Lionsgate Television collaborates with 3 Arts for the production of the series.

“‘The Hunting Wives’ is a juicy, suspenseful, and sultry thrill ride,” expressed Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for Starz. “We’re excited to continue to work with Rebecca and Erwin on this propulsive series that perfectly complements Starz’s slate of edgy, female-forward premium content,” Busby added.

The thriller marks the second collaboration of Cutter and Stoff with Starz. The third season of Cutter’s ‘Hightown’ is set to premiere on January 26, 2024. Stoff is an executive producer of ‘The Serpent Queen,’ which is set to return for a second season later this year.

Starz has a rich track record of achieving success with literary adaptations. Notably, ‘Outlander,’ adapted from the novel series by Diana Gabaldon, stands as one of the network’s enduringly popular series. ‘The Serpent Queen,’ inspired by the nonfiction book ‘Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France,’ is another successful adaptation. Additionally, ‘American Gods,’ ‘Vida,’ and ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ contribute to the network’s diverse portfolio of adaptations.

The production of ‘The Hunting Wives’ will be supervised by Starz’s directors of original programming, Alex Alberts and Tara Roy, along with Christina Jokanovich, the Senior Vice President of original programming. Scott Herbst and Courtney Mock are on board to oversee the development of the series for Lionsgate Television. Charlotte, the main location of the series, previously hosted the filming of ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’ and ‘The Other Zoey.’

