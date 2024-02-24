The CW’s Sherlock & Daughter Begins Filming in Dublin and Wicklow Next Month

The filming of The CW’s mystery thriller series ‘Sherlock & Daughter’ is set to begin in Dublin and Wicklow, Ireland, next month. The show, based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s eponymous sleuth, is created by Brendan Foley, with James Duff serving as the showrunner. David Thewlis and Blu Hunt will portray the titular roles.

The plot revolves around Sherlock Holmes (Thewlis) as he is pushed out of his comfort zone while trying to investigate a sinister case that threatens the lives of some of his closest friends. Meanwhile, he comes across Amelia (Hunt), a young American whose mother’s mysterious murder leads her to believe that Sherlock can be her missing father. Despite their wildly different backgrounds and attitudes, the pair must work together to solve a global conspiracy, crack Amelia’s mother’s murder, and find out for sure if she really is Sherlock’s daughter.

Some of Thewlis’ latest credits include Norbert Fagin in Hulu’s ‘The Artful Dodger,’ Grail in Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ and John Dee in Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman.’ Hunt was last seen in Paramount+’s ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ as Calista, Hulu’s ‘Grown-ish’ as Grace, and Netflix’s ‘Another Life’ as August Catawnee. The series will also have Dougray Scott portray the role of Sherlock’s arch-nemesis, Professor James Moriarty. Scott played Marcus Grainger in BBC’s ‘Vigil,’ Rugmer in ‘Irena’s Vow,’ and DI Ray Lennox in ‘Crime.’

In addition to being the creator, Foley serves as a writer and one of the executive producers of the show. He previously wrote the Finnish series ‘The Man Who Died’ and co-wrote Viaplay’s ‘Cold Courage.’ Micah Wright and Shelly Goldstein are also part of the writers’ room that’s led by Duff, whose previous notable projects include ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘The Closer,’ and ‘Major Crimes.’

Karine Martin, Chris Philip, Peter Gerwe, Dominic Barlow, and Ivan Dunleavy also serve as the executive producers along with Escapade Media. The project hails from Starlings Television Distribution, Albion Television, and StoryFirst. Warner Brothers Discovery is looking into the series’ U.K. and Ireland distribution.

Dublin and Wicklow, the series’ primary filming locations, have previously served as a backdrop for several notable projects. While Zendaya’s ‘Euphoria’ and the sci-fi drama ‘Foundation‘ were filmed in the former, the historical drama ‘Vikings: Valhalla‘ and Adam Driver’s action-drama ‘65‘ were shot in the latter.

