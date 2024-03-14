Ray Donovan Spin-off The Donovans Starts Filming in the United Kingdom in the Fall

Paramount+’s ‘The Donovans,’ a spin-off of Showtime’s crime drama series ‘Ray Donovan,’ starts filming in the United Kingdom in the fall. Guy Ritchie is directing the series, with Ronan Bennett on board as the screenwriter of all ten episodes.

Set against the backdrop of Europe’s elite, the series promises a narrative in which familial legacies clash with the high stakes of their fixer business. As the Donovans navigate through the intricate webs of power and influence, the viewers can anticipate a rollercoaster ride of shifting alliances, precarious loyalties, and unexpected betrayals lurking at every turn. While they may reign as London’s top-tier fixers presently, the volatile nature of their trade ensures that tomorrow’s fortunes are never assured. The show delves into two generations of gangsters, their actions and relationships, and their “problem-solver” as well.

Ritchie has a promising lineup of upcoming projects, which include an untitled action film featuring Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal, focusing on two extraction specialists tasked with planning an escape route for a senior female negotiator. Additionally, he is set to direct ‘Fountain of Youth,’ starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman. Scheduled for release in April, his war drama ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ stars Alan Ritchson, Eiza González, and Henry Cavill. The filmmaker’s Netflix series ‘The Gentlemen,’ which premiered earlier this month, is positioned #1 on the Global Top 10 TV (English) list on the streaming platform.

Bennett is known for creating the TV series ‘Top Boy,’ which depicts the activities of two drug dealers operating in a public housing estate in East London. His other significant credits include works like ‘Dead Shot,’ ‘Gunpowder,’ and ‘Hidden.’

“We’re going to deliver a show which provides massive thrills, entertainment, and a huge rush of adrenaline for audiences around the world,” Bennett stated. “At the same time, I’m totally focused on exploring real characters, in body and in soul, and I’m committed to writing stories with deep dramatic impact. We’re going to get under the skin of the criminal underworld, in a way which will show you the bone-deep truths of how they live and how it sometimes will — inevitably — impact on our own lives,” he added.

Ritchie is set to return to the United Kingdom to shoot the series. The region previously hosted the filming of the director’s other projects such as ‘The Gentlemen,’ ‘Wrath of Man,’ and ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.’

Read More: Mia Threapleton Joins the Cast of Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme