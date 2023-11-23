The Flatshare Renewed For Season 2 at Paramount+

Paramount+ has renewed the British series ‘The Flatshare’ for a second season. The sophomore round will start filming in London, Bristol, and Brighton, England on an undisclosed date.

Rose Lewenstein, whose screenwriting credits include Disney+’s ‘Culprits’ and BAFTA-nominated ‘On the Edge,’ continues to serve as the lead writer. Lewenstein is joined by Sarah Simmonds (‘Killing Eve’), Ryan Calais Cameron, and Alex Straker (‘The Last Kingdom’) in the writers’ room. Peter Cattaneo (‘The Full Monty’) and Chloe Wicks (‘On the Edge’) will helm the second season episodes.

The first installment of the romantic drama ends with Leon and Tiffany ending up together as a couple. They jokingly talk about the sleeping arrangements as they look forward to continue living together. Richie asks Maia out on a date but the latter informs the former that she is with Mo. Tiffany and Maia clear the air between them. Leon and Tiffany learn that Richie had plans to live with them by crashing on the sofa. The second season may follow the challenges Leon and Tiffany will face as a couple. They likely will confront new conflicts while living together.

Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh are expected to continue headlining the cast of the show as Tiffany and Leon respectively. They most likely will be joined by Gina Bramhill as Rachel, Jonah Hauer-King as Mo, Shaniqua Okwok as Maia Constantine, Shaq B. Grant as Richie, Dustin Demri-Burns as Phil, Bart Edwards as Justin, Bill Milner as Si, etc. We may see new faces in the upcoming installment as well.

London, Bristol, and Brighton also hosted the filming of the show’s first season. Tiffany and Leon’s London flat was built by the production crew at Bottle Yard Studios, located in Bristol. The shooting of season 1 occurred at Lincoln’s Inn Fields in Camden, London, as well. Southwark, Peckham, East Street Market, etc. are the other London sites that feature in the series. The English capital is a significant location of highly anticipated upcoming releases such as Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ and Netflix’s ‘Damsel.’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘His Dark Materials,’ and ‘Army of the Dead’ are some of the popular projects filmed in Bristol.

