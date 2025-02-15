The Great British Bake Off Season 15: Where Are They Now?

The popular television baking show, ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ is known for its heartwarming moments and intense competition and has never failed to capture the attention of its viewers with its unique challenges and mouth-watering baking treats the contestants bake. Season 15 brought twelve passionate amateur bakers before the world, who pulled out all the stops to get crowned the winner. With utmost determination, the participants put their skills and experience to use and baked exceptional dishes to compete with each other and convince the judges why they deserve the title of UK’s Best Amateur Baker. With unexpected twists and ingredient pairings, this season served as a rewarding experience for the audience.

Georgie Grasso is Thriving as a Happy Mom and a Mental Health Advocate

Georgie Grasso, a pediatric nurse from Carmarthen in Carmarthenshire, Wales, became the first Welsh winner in the show’s history. While her achievement in the tent was a defining moment, it was just one chapter in the book of her life. In November 2024, she faced a minor set when she had to deal with gallstones and was down with flu for about 3 weeks. However, after her recovery, she stepped back into her nursing career and embraced her new passion as a content creator and currently has achieved 180K followers on Instagram. Here, she offers her fans a glimpse into her culinary creativity with new weekly baking and cooking recipes.

From no-bake white chocolate and raspberry cheesecake to almond croissants and homemade creamy chicken and black bean burritos, her kitchen is full of flavors. In 2025, Georgie further ventured into the world of brand promotions for brands like Bettervits and Lyle’s Golden Syrup. She also maintains her own Amazon storefront, which features her favorite tried and tested baking products that she has used in her kitchen. Beyond her baking and brand collaborations, the 34-year-old uses her digital platform to raise awareness of ADHD and mental health. During her time on the show, she shared her struggle in her day-to-day activities due to the condition and still speaks openly about how she works to manage it. Amidst all these, she has not forgotten to seek respite in her countryside home with her husband, three children — Blake, Aiden, and Imogen, two dogs, and farm animals.

In March 2021, Georgie and her husband lost their stillborn daughter at 25 weeks, which shaped a huge part of her personal life. Hence, she makes sure never to miss an opportunity to spend time with her little munchkins, whether it be baking together with them or taking a trip, paving the way for several cherished memories for herself, her family and her friends. Georgie also loves the outdoors and enjoys hiking and exploring the beauty of nature every now and then. In January 2025, she collaborated with Forest Holidays Garwnant for a weekend getaway with her family. In February, she hiked to the Pen Y Fan Summit with her best friend. Interestingly, Georgie has seemingly formed a close bond with her fellow contestants, Mike S. Q. Wilkins and John Mincher, and even hangs out with them from time to time. Although the winner’s journey has not fully unfolded, until now, her story has been filled with nothing but love, warmth, and passion.

Dylan Bachelet is Now a Michelin Star Restaurant Chef

Being just 20 years old, Dylan Bachelet, the runner-up of season 15, was one of the youngest contestants. He quickly became a fan favorite not only because of his looks but also because of his experimental approach to baking, which was influenced by his Indian-Japanese-Belgian lineage. The Buckinghamshire native had started a degree in Biomedical Engineering before dropping out, but his love for making food turned out to be stronger. He dropped out and worked as a retail temp, soon finding himself competing in the show. His talent did not go unnoticed since he was offered a job in the Michelin Star restaurant Five Field in Chelsea, London. He joined their restaurant shortly after and has been showcasing his skills as a chef. Outside the kitchen, Dylan has formed a thriving online presence, and his number of followers has surged since his appearance in the competition.

He provides his followers with glimpses of the dishes he prepares and his new experimental recipes, such as macho cheesecake, caramel cookies, and pudding Entremet. He also explores different restaurants and hints at a future filled with more food reviews and behind-the-scenes captures of his dining experiences. His growing social influence even grew further in the beginning of February 2025, when he was invited to the Parliament to meet his MP. There, he had the special honor of tasting a bake-off in the Leader’s office, an experience which will forever be memorable for him. The 20-year-old has also reunited with his Bake-off co-star, Sumayah Kazi, which is evidence that the connections the participants form on the show last beyond the tent.

Christiaan De Vries’ World is Immersed in Fashion and Baking

Christiaan De Vries, originally hailing from the Netherlands, impressed the viewers with his methodical approach and unique flavor profiles, which were further honed and inspired by his time in the fashion industry. He finished the finale as the runner-up and celebrated his birthday on November 8, 2024. The 34-year-old completed his degree in fashion and design from Amsterdam Fashion Institute and was initially an intern at the renowned brand Alexander McQueen before getting a full-time offer from them. He currently lives in London and has been focusing on making traditional Dutch pastries with a contemporary twist. After his success in the competition, an ocean of opportunities opened up for him.

The Netherlands native was flown to the Netherlands to appear on the most prominent Dutch talk show, Eva, in early December 2024 and even prepared a cake for the people on the set, which was inspired by the studio. He also collaborated with Vogue Netherlands in the second half of December 2024, where he took us on a journey through his professional life and shared the recipe for making gingerbread stoofpeerjes trifle. The season 15 runner-up has a close-knit bond with his family and a loving boyfriend who is a significant pillar of support in his life. However, he has preferred to keep any details of his love life under wraps. He is also growing his digital platform gradually and shares his recipes and cakes or bread he bakes from time to time with his fans. He is also very close to his fellow participants from the tent.

Gill Howard Uses Baking as Her Superpower For Volunteering

Gill Howard, the 53-year-old Senior Category Manager from Lancashire, has been a formidable competitor this season with her precision and creativity in baking. Her skills had always been a family affair for her since her mother always made exceptional cakes. Currently, she is slowly growing her social media presence and sharing her culinary adventures, from intricate pastries to hearty pies. She actively volunteers to prepare cakes for the kids who might not receive one on their birthday for the charity Free Cakes for Kids Bolton. When she takes a break from producing baked delights, she loves spending her time with her husband, Steve, and furry baby Arthur. She often reminisces about her time on the show and nurtures the friendships she forged in the tent.

Illiyin Morrison Continues Her Journey as a Midwife and Author

Illiyin Morrison brought bold flavors and the magic of fusion baking to the tent with her and has continued to do so even after the show’s conclusion. The 31-year-old works as a birth trauma specialist midwife and is a voice who speaks up against medical racism and has been raising awareness through her digital platform. She is also a debrief facilitator and has published her book, ‘The Birth Debrief,’ which guides mothers through their experiences. Apart from this, the mother of two also runs a podcast, ‘Mix it Up,’ where she shares her recipes, feelings, thoughts, and advice to mothers. Apart from her work life, she is also invested in her family. From what we know, Illiyin was very close to her mother and always considered her to be a role model. However, her mother passed away on December 26, 2024, marking her third death anniversary. Her husband is Spanish, and she lives with her sister, nieces, and two children. She also conducts debrief masterclasses, with her most recent upcoming on March 15, 2025, where she shares her learning to help women and families.

Sumayah Has Her Personal Newsletter and Runs a Cakegram

The 19-year-old Sumayah Kazi was the youngest contestant of this season and impressed the judges with her reaching creative heights during her baking journey in the tent. The Lancashire native lives with her parents and siblings and had taken a gap year in 2023 after passing out from Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School. During this gap year, she traveled, took up an interest in photography, volunteered, and participated in the show. After her memorable time in the tent, she started her deferred entry in Dentistry course at the University of Liverpool. in September 2024. Currently, she also maintains a Cakegram, where she shares beautiful stills from the cakes she made. The 19-year-old also shares recipes for biscuit wreaths, German chocolate cake, Valentine’s jelly cake, and many more. She also has a best friend of 13 years, who she jokingly referred to as her social media manager.

Nelly Ghaffar is Leading a Fulfilling Life With Her Husband and Kids

44-year-old Nelly Ghaffar from Dorset was one of the most beloved contestants this season due to her warm personality and self-learned baking skills. After her good run on the Bake Off, she returned to her career as a palliative care assistant. She appeared in Chaos Radio and Death on the Daily Podcast interviews in December 2024. She and her family were also invited to the Creakers musical by Tom Fletcher in the second half of December 2024. Aside from her profession, she has managed to keep herself engaged in her cooking and baking dishes like Turkish pizza, brownies, and cinnamon buns, which she shares on her digital platform.

Recently, even David Schwimmer shared how much she admires Nelly, referring to her as the woman “from Slovakia.” Besides her professional endeavors, she loves spending quality time traveling with her loving husband, Farhan, and her two young boys. On Christmas 2024, she received a furry pup as a gift from her husband and expressed how emotional it makes her, especially during the festive season. She expressed grief that she had once lost a baby, the sadness of which still haunts her to this day. Irrespective of her highs and lows, Nelly continues to be showered with love and gifts from her fans and is flourishing in her happy place right now.

Andy Ryan is a Devoted Husband and Father

Andy Ryan brought heartfelt connections to family tradition on the show, and his commitment to minimizing waste had been commendable. The 44-year-old car mechanic from Essex quickly became close to the other contestants due to his warm personality and has still maintained the same bond with everyone. Currently, Andy has taken to social media and often shares videos of him cooking mince pie, pork sausage meat stuffing, and his specialty- sourdough. According to Nelly, he is the true king of this dish. He refers to his kitchen as the “Big Boy Bakes” and has reveled in his kitchen adventures. Besides this, Andy is also a family man who loves spending time with his wife, Nikkie and makes sure to whisk her away on romantic dates. The contestant is the best father to his daughter, Maisie, and is raising the standard constantly. From baking Barbie cake on her birthday to teaching her how to play netball, he proves how much she means to him. He also makes sure to make time for his mother, Sheila, amid his busy life and hopes to make her proud by walking in her footsteps of baking. The Essex mechanic is also a paw parent to his dog Arthur and loves indulging himself in outdoor activities.

Mike is a Prominent LGBTQ Advocate in the Agricultural Sector

Mike S Q Wilkins won the hearts of both the judges and the contestants this season with his passion for baking and deep existent roots in agriculture. The Wiltshire native served as an ambassador for the National Farmers Union in 2022 and was shortlisted as the Young Farmer of the Year at the 2024 National Arable and Grassland Awards. After the wrap-up of this season, he returned to his family farm to work alongside his parents and sister. He has been raising awareness of British farming through the programs Farming Today and On Your Farm on BBC Sounds. Through his work and social media, he has been a strong voice in advocating for the LGBTQ+ community in the farming sector. The 29-year-old also does not forget to update his followers on his meal preparations and has started a video series on what they have up to on the farm. His family farm, Nolands, also has its own holiday home rental in the picturesque North Devon village. He is set to marry his loving partner Matt Greenwood in 2025, and the couple are the pawparents to their dog Toddington.

John Micher is Living the Dream With the His Valentine

John Micher had discovered his passion as a baker through his grandmother, with whom he used to bake fairy cakes and pies. The 37-year-old directorate support manager from the West Midlands now honors her memory by adding modern twists and unique flavorings to the classic recipes. At present, he shares his personal journey on his social media and has a series called Fresh From the Oven, where he showcases his recipes, like Greek-inspired chicken gyros, to his followers. In February 2025, he was whisked away by his boyfriend on a weekend trip and enjoyed his romantic time with lots of delicious foods and making cherishable memories. He is extremely close with his family and often goes on serene walks with two of his nephews and his furry partner, Stanley, who is the apple of his eye and never fails to melt his heart.

Hazel is a Home Baker Spending Her Days Surrounded by Her Big Family

71-year-old ‘Bake Off’ contestant Hazel Vaughan hails from West Brook Kent. Her passion for baking initially started with her grandmother making cakes and pastries, and she always focused on using traditional methods to put forth her talents before the judges and the viewers. The former nail technician has been married to her high school sweetheart for 51 years, is a mother of 4 children, and has 10 grandchildren, fulfilling her family with liveliness and laughter. She cherishes the time she spends with her family during the birthdays, Christmas holidays, and their visit to churches together.

Her social media provides us a glimpse into her culinary expertise and also evidently shows her creativity with remote-controlled car cakes for her son’s birthday and 500 edible diamond cake for her granddaughter’s birthday, which took two weeks to complete. She further takes us through her creations of merry-go-round or Louis Vuitton bag cake, which does nothing except exemplify her talent. Last but not least, Hazel does not step back from unapologetically being herself with her fashion statement in this 21st century.

Jeff Has Continued to Bake and Loves the Outdoors

During this season, Jeff, the 67-year-old from Yorkshire, was the talk of the show because of his sudden exit due to his illness during the second episode. Following his exit from the show, he appeared on the companion airing of ‘The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice,’ where he assured his fans and the participants of his improved health and expressed gratitude for all the support they have shown. The former lecturer is a native of the Bronx, New York, but moved to the UK with his English girlfriend. He had a competitive, sporty spirit and initially worked as a sports coach.

Jeff’s love for baking sprouted from his time with his grandmother and Hungarian great-grandmother and was quite popular among his family because of his specialty, New York cheesecake. He was also an avid basketball player, but with the pressure of age, he had to give it away slowly, but that does not mean he has given up on his passion for outdoor activities. The contestant now indulges in swimming, exercising, and long strolls in the countryside. Nevertheless, he has continued to bake and prepared the wedding cake for his son’s wedding in October 2024.

