Is The Great Giveback Scripted? Is it Real or Fake?

‘The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich’ is a home renovation series hosted by Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich. The cousin duo provides home renovation services to different families across the country. However, the chosen homeowners for the show are not just anyone. As a part of the process, people could submit names of their loved ones, or someone they admired for the transformation services, along with why they think that the people deserve the services.

Both Melissa and Jenna then arrive at the homes of the people who have inspired them the most and offer their services. The vision of the hosts is turned into reality, thanks to their owns, a team of talented workers, and, on some occasions, a bit of outside help. The show is as feel-good as one can hope for with a heart-touching story of helping those who have in turn helped society as a whole. However, many viewers cannot help but question the authenticity of the show and have questions of their own. Well, we decided to look into the same questions ourselves and find the answers.

Is The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich Scripted?

No, ‘The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich’ is not scripted. To understand how the show came about, we must go back to Melissa and Jenna’s first appearance on the HGTV network, specifically on ‘Celebrity IOU.’ As a part of the episode, the cousin duo worked alongside the Property Brothers, Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott, to renovate Jenna’s parents’ home. The couple is retired police officers who were quite happy with how their house turned out. The experience motivated the two to do more of the same with others.

“We really got to see how changing someone’s home, the space they live in, it just affects every day. It can lighten the load emotionally, and physically. It brightens the day,” Jenna shared with Channel Guide. “I saw that firsthand with my parents. … When where you live feels good, you feel good. And so getting to extend that also into this project, that’s really what it’s all about.”

Soon the duo had their own show titled ‘The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich,’ and its first season was released in June 2022. However, some parts of the show might seem theatrical to the audience at face value. In particular, the reaction of homeowners on seeing Melissa and Jenna might seem a bit too much. Surely it can’t be a surprise since they are aware of the cameras around them, right?

Well, as it turns out, these lucky people actually had no idea about what was going on. From what Melissa explained, the producers apparently go to the families and set up under the pretense of an interview. They are told that they are being considered for a potential renovation since they were nominated for the same by a loved one. Apparently, while the unsuspecting families are doing their small interviews in hopes of being selected, Melissa and Jenna simply turn up and ambush them.

We don’t know about our readers but a celebrity suddenly turning up in our homes is sure to gain a loud response from us. Before the show, Melissa and Jenna had worked on some renovation projects, but it was generally for someone they knew, which was a novel experience for them. “With the show, we get to meet them and really listen to what they need, and all of these people have just been so endearing and so inspiring and funny,” Melissa explained. “Like everybody else, they’re juggling a million things in their lives. And it’s nice to see that we’re all kind of spinning the same plates. It makes me feel kind of like we’re all in it together.”

We have to admit that a huge part of the show is indeed staged to present the best angles of either the properties or those who are involved in the show. It is after all reality television and the showrunners try their best to keep it entertaining. However, despite the added flair the work done on the houses and the stories on the show are real. Whether it’s a combat veteran being nominated by their fiancée or a long-time and beloved law enforcement officer, the people involved in the series are rewarded for the good they have done for the community and that is undeniably heartwarming.

Read More: Is Property Brothers Scripted?