Prime Video Developing The House in the Pines TV Adaptation

Amazon Prime Video is developing a series adaptation of Ana Reyes’ mystery novel ‘The House in the Pines.’ The show revolves around Maya, who, while studying in high school, witnessed her friend Aubrey dropping dead in front of a man named Frank. Seven years later, she lives in Boston with a loving boyfriend and is kicking the secret addiction that has allowed her to cope with what happened years ago, the gaps in her memories, and the lost time that she can’t account for.

As the narrative starts to progress, Maya gets reconnected to her past after watching a YouTube video in which a young woman died in a diner while sitting across from none other than Frank. Seeking answers, she heads to her Berkshire hometown to relive that fateful summer — the influence Frank once had on her and the obsessive jealousy that nearly destroyed her friendship with Aubrey. To save herself, Maya must understand a story written before she was born but time keeps running out and soon, all roads are leading back to Frank’s cabin.

The show is produced by Gato Grande Productions, the production company behind Netflix’s biographical series ‘Luis Miguel: The Series.’ Carla González Vargas and Moises Amsel are executive producing the mystery drama. Vargas serves as the co-executive producer of Netflix’s supernatural series ‘Wednesday.’ Her credits also include the comedy film ‘Opening Night’ and Prime Video’s documentary series ‘Laughing on the Inside.’ Vargas directed the documentary film ‘Alivio’ as well. Amsel’s credits, on the other hand, include ‘Tamara’ and ‘God’s Slave.’

‘The House in the Pines’ was originally published on January 3, 2023. Reese Witherspoon chose the mystery thriller as the first pick of Reese Book Club’s 2023 selections. “This is an absolute, can’t-put-it-down thriller… It’s truly a wild ride that had me flying through chapter after chapter — which I think is the perfect way to kick off your year of reading,” the actress shared about the novel.

Prime Video has been expanding its television portfolio with literary adaptations. In addition to ‘The House in the Pines,’ the streaming giant is developing a series based on ‘Charlie Bone’ fantasy novels by Jenny Nimmo. The pilot of the same, starring Joseph Fiennes, is currently being filmed in the United Kingdom. The two shows are new additions to Prime Video’s book-to-series catalog, which includes famed shows such as ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ and ‘The Wheel of Time.’

