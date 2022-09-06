13 Shows Like Lord of the Rings You Must See

Amazon Prime’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is the prequel series that takes place thousands of years before the books written by J.R.R. Tolkien and the films directed by Peter Jackson. While the original story is focused on destroying the one ring to rule them all and to bring about the end of Sauron, the TV show goes before the rings were forged. Focusing on the origins of the evil Necromancer, it brings new characters to the fore, to give a backstory to the things that were left unexplained or had vague backgrounds in the films.

The central character is Galadriel, a familiar name from the original stories, who is on the quest to find Sauron and crush him before he becomes more powerful. The show stays close to its source material, in terms of character portrayal as well as tone. It is the good old high fantasy that we all love to watch. If you want more shows along similar lines, then we have the perfect list for you. Here are the shows like ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ that you can find on streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV+, among others.

13. The Shannara Chronicles (2016-2017)

Set in the fictional Four Lands, ‘The Shannara Chronicles’ follows the story of three young people who are tasked with an incredibly important job, the failure of which would mean the end of the world. There is a place where demons are sent when they are banished. The door to that place is closed by a mysterious tree, which is the only things that keeps the demons from coming back into the world and destroying it. When the tree starts to die, the three protagonists have to find a way to save it, while also stopping banished demons from crawling their way into the Four Lands and wreaking havoc.

12. Locke and Key (2020-2022)

While ‘Locke and Key’ looks nothing like the expansive scale of ‘LOTR’, the stories do share some commonalities. ‘LOTR’ has a ring that is the cause of all problems. ‘Locke and Key’ has a set of keys that lead its characters to danger. In ‘LOTR’, the protagonists are young people who are barely aware of the vile things that the world has in store. We see something similar in the Locke kids, who discover that what they considered playthings have much more sinister origins. The most striking commonality between the ring and the keys is that both of them seem to hold an alluring power over the person who hopes to wield them.

11. Merlin (2008-2012)

One of the most fascinating and beloved characters in ‘LOTR’ is Gandalf. The story is rife with the lores surrounding wizards and how some of them go over to the dark side and create problems for the world. If you that’s what interests you the most, then ‘Merlin’ is the one you should go for next. It focuses on the journey of a young warlock, who discovers a “prince that was promised” kind of situation in the form of Arthur. While the fate of magic in the kingdom hangs by a thread, the emergence of an evil witch, Morgana, paves the way for a terrifying future.

10. Dota: Dragon’s Blood (2021-)

If it is the magical element of ‘LOTR’ that interests you, then ‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood’ should be your next watch. The series follows the story of a dragon slayer, the course of whose destiny is changed when his soul merges with that of a dragon. With the help of a princess, he is now on the mission to save dragons, rather than kill them. He has to stop a terrible demon who aims to kill all dragons and collect their souls for his nefarious purpose. Blood and mayhem follow, with a plot that keeps you engaged till the very end.

9. Penny Dreadful (2014-2016)

While ‘LOTR’ is set around the rise of evil, it mostly focuses on the hope and perseverance of the people who are fighting against it. Its tone, despite the dangers faced by its world, is that of making the audience feel good. However, if you are interested in something much darker, as dark as a story told from the point of view of Sauron or his orcs, then ‘Penny Dreadful’ is the one to watch. Much like the unlikely fellowships and friendships that are formed in ‘LOTR’, ‘Penny Dreadful’ also has a bunch of misfits coming together to fight evil, only this one might give you nightmares.

8. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (2019)

The planet of Thra is under the rule of Skeksis. The Gelflings don’t question their authority and continue to be oppressed. It isn’t until three young Gelflings from different clans come together that all of the clans are united to fight against the evil of their seemingly godly rulers. The show follows the journey of the three Gelflings as they overcome various obstacles to find a way to get all the clans to trust each other. Meanwhile, darkness festers in all corners of the planet and threatens to devour it.

7. His Dark Materials (2019-)

While there are a lot of things about ‘LOTR’ that captivates the audience, what quickly draws us in is the sense of adventure it promises. In both the movies as well as the show, we have characters who have been sheltered all their lives. They jump on the first chance of an adventure, by the end of which, they become completely different people. ‘His Dark Materials’ starts similarly. It follows the story of a young girl named Lyra who travels across her world as well as the other worlds that are opened to her in the course of her journey. In between all this, she meets all sorts of people as well as creatures of different kinds.

6. Shadow and Bone (2021-)

Based on the Grishaverse book by Leigh Bardugo, ‘Shadow and Bone’ is another fantasy series that draws on its source material but also creates unique storylines of its own, much like ‘The Rings of Power’. It follows the story of a young cartographer who discovers that she is not as normal as she believed herself to be. She has special powers, and try as she might to hide it, she can’t escape her destiny, which pulls her into more danger than she was equipped to handle.

5. The Wheel of Time (2021-)

One of the most fascinating things about fantasy shows is that they focus on the stories of powerful people who are either destined to save the world or destroy it. ‘LOTR’ too plays with this tricky situation, by placing its seemingly good characters in situations that might turn them towards the wrong path. For those who find this uncertainty more captivating, ‘The Wheel of Time’ is the show to watch. It focuses on the story of five people, one of whom is prophecied to be the Dragon, a person with such power that the scales can tip either way, depending on their inherent nature.

4. House of the Dragon (2022- )

Released around the same time as ‘The Rings of Power’, ‘House of the Dragon’ has proved to be a strong show with compelling characters in its own right. While it has the task to subvert expectations, including disappointments, of the fans of its parent show, ‘Game of Thrones’, the prequel series has already landed on a solid footing that makes for an interesting watch. It has much more politics in play, as compared to ‘LOTR’, but does share its spirit of adventure.

3. Foundation (2021-)

If you love to watch fantasy, but would like something that is a little different from ‘LOTR’ in terms of the genre but not in terms of its vastness and the elaborate world it creates with a rich culture and history of its own, then ‘Foundation’ should be your next watch. Loosely based on the book of the same name by Isaac Asimov, this is a sci-fi fantasy that offers a lot of action and adventure, while keeping you on your toes about what happens next in the Galactic Empire whose fate hangs in a balance.

2. The Witcher (2019-)

Another show that is based on a series of books, ‘The Witcher’ follows the story of the eponymous character whose fate is intertwined with that of another girl who possesses unique powers. In a world infested with monsters, Geralt of Rivia faces many challenges while doing his job and tackling his paternal responsibilities. As the story moves forward, new threats are introduced and things become more ominous.

1. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

One of the key themes of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is to bring an end to the elements that are working to create havoc in the world. To bring about peace, one person has to take responsibility for it. ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ also begins with something similar, but soon expands into a story that ripples with numerous themes while also serving a story that will capture your imagination like none other. Like ‘LOTR’, it creates a sprawling world full of danger and adventure and characters that you root for.

