Shawn Ashmore, Garret Dillahunt, and Elizabeth Mitchell to Star in The Huntsman

Kyle Kauwika Harris has rounded out the lead cast of his next feature! Shawn Ashmore, Garret Dillahunt, and Elizabeth Mitchell are set to star in ‘The Huntsman.’ The principal photography of the movie will begin in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on May 20 and will last until June 28. The film is penned by Steven Jon Whritner.

The plot revolves around Lincoln Raider (Dillahunt), who is suspected of murdering six young women in a small town. He earned the moniker “The Huntsman” for allegedly leaving the victims’ hearts in decorative boxes alongside poisoned apples. With only one body recovered so far, suspicion weighs heavily on Lincoln. Max Mason (Ashmore), an ICU nurse, volunteers to read to Lincoln while the latter remains in a coma.

As the narrative progresses, Max becomes Lincoln’s live-in caregiver upon his awakening despite the objections of the nurse’s sister Darby Albright, the lead detective of the case. But Max may have an ulterior motive for moving in with Lincoln and his beautiful wife Jolene (Mitchell), an accomplished sculptor and mother to their new baby girl Rosy, a motive that may lead to the most shocking revelations yet.

Ashmore’s recent credits include Wesley Evers in the police procedural series ‘The Rookie,’ which revolves around John Nolan, a man embarking on a new career with the LAPD after a life-changing event. In the horror movie ‘The Free Fall,’ the actor played Nick, which centers on a possessed woman’s journey back to reality. Additionally, Ashmore starred as Kevin Dadich in the horror film ‘Aftermath,’ in which he portrayed one-half of a struggling couple tempted by a too-good-to-be-true housing offer with a dark history.

Dillahunt’s recent roles include Wilder in the action-packed thriller ‘Red Right Hand,’ in which Cash is drawn back into a life of danger to protect his town and loved ones. He played Alfred Jeffries in Viggo Mortensen’s ‘The Dead Don’t Hurt,’ which revolves around survival and love on the American frontier during the Civil War. Additionally, the actor appeared in projects like ‘A Million Miles Away,’ ‘Gray Matter,’ and ‘Dead to Me.’

Mitchell stars as Susan Ramsey in the upcoming movie ‘Possum Trot,’ which follows 22 families from a rural Black church in East Texas’s small town Possum Trot, who adopt 77 of the most challenging children in the foster system. She played Carol Calvin in the series ‘The Santa Clauses,’ which chronicles the adventures of Scott Calvin, who, nearing his 65th birthday, seeks a successor to take over his role as Santa while preparing his family for a new chapter of his life in the south of the North Pole. Additionally, Mitchell has appeared in recent projects such as ‘Outer Banks,’ ‘Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out,’ and ‘When Time Got Louder.’

Kauwika Harris recently completed the production of ‘Reverence,’ a thriller that follows a traumatized father and a determined detective’s search for a missing girl. His last feature ‘Out of Exile’ centers on a paroled thief who is navigating life post-robbery while a relentless FBI agent pursues him and his crew. He also co-directed the documentary ‘I Stand: The Guardians of the Water,’ focusing on the ongoing resistance of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation against the Dakota Access Pipeline. Additionally, the filmmaker has helmed numerous short films.

Harris shot his last two features, ‘Reverence’ and ‘Out of Exile,’ in Oklahoma. Oklahoma City, the state capital, is featured in popular projects such as ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘ and ‘Tulsa King.’

