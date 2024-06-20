Harvey Keitel and François Arnaud to Star in Rodrigo H. Vila’s ‘The Letter’

Harvey Keitel is set to reunite with ‘The Last Man’ filmmaker Rodrigo H. Vila! The Academy Award nominee, along with François Arnaud, will headline the cast of Vila’s ‘The Letter.’ The project’s filming will start in Argentina on July 22 and conclude by August 23. The Argentinian director wrote the movie, which is also known as ‘The Letter, or How Do I Ask For Help to Write a Letter,’ with Sebastián Meschengieser (‘Don’t Break Me’).

The plot revolves around an old ex-Marine and a man of few words who wants to write a goodbye letter to his only daughter. He decides to hire a failed writer, desperate for money, to pen the letter for him. A relationship that originated purely out of interest ends up changing both their lives.

Keitel most recently portrayed Lali Sokolov in Peacock’s historical drama series ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz,’ a television adaptation of Heather Morris’ novel of the same name. He also played Silvio in ‘Paradox Effect’ and Peter Sadusky in Disney+’s ‘National Treasure: Edge of History,’ a continuation of the ‘National Treasure’ film series. In Hulu’s Mike Tyson biographical series ‘Mike,’ the actor appeared as Cus D’Amato, the legendary boxer’s coach and manager.

Arnaud is best known for his work in television, especially his performances as Cesare Borgia in Showtime’s historical drama ‘The Borgias’ and Oscar in NBC’s crime drama series ‘Blindspot.’ The actor also portrayed Paul in Showtime’s acclaimed series ‘Yellowjackets,’ Patrick Landry in the time travel series ‘Plan B,’ and Harrison in Apple TV+’s mystery thriller ‘Surface.’

Keitel and Vila’s previous collaboration, ‘The Last Man,’ centers on a combat veteran with PTSD and hallucinations who fortifies his home and builds a secret underground shelter due to doomsday-like weather changes. After the 2019 action drama, Vila went on to direct the documentary ‘Campeones, La Gran Final,’ which revolves around the Argentinian soccer team’s 2022 World Cup win. His credits include four episodes of Netflix’s documentary series ‘Boca Juniors Confidential,’ a closer look at Boca Juniors’ players, fans, and staff’s lives as they aspire to be crowned as the Superliga champions once again.

Argentina, Vila’s home country, previously hosted the shooting of several acclaimed productions, including Netflix’s Academy Award-nominated adventure film ‘Society of the Snow,’ Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘The Revenant,’ and Will Smith’s ‘Focus.’

