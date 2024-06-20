Julian Sergi and Sammy Horowitz Star in Steph Curry’s Peacock Series Mr. Throwback

Peacock has rounded out the cast of the upcoming Steph Curry show with two new additions. Julian Sergi and Sammy Horowitz have joined the mockumentary comedy series ‘Mr. Throwback.’ After completing its Chicago, Illinois, schedule on June 17, the filming of the project will restart in San Francisco, California, on June 25 and conclude within this month. The two performers and the other recent additions, Ego Nwodim and Ayden Mayeri, will also share the screen with Adam Pally.

The series revolves around a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer named Danny (Pally), who is looking for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry. Kimberly (Nwodim) is Steph’s childhood friend, business partner, manager, and essentially his overall handler. Kimberly, Steph, and Danny all grew up together, and while the former is happy to see Danny pop back up in their lives, she is not about to let Steph get taken advantage of by any of Danny’s schemes.

Sergi became a significant presence on television after portraying Blake in Comedy Central’s iconic sketch comedy show ‘Key & Peele,’ starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key. He then went on to star in Netflix’s comedy series ‘Grace and Frankie’ as Brian. Sergi’s most recent release is Hulu’s romantic comedy series ‘Ramy,’ in which he portrayed Yuval. His other credits include Rosen in Jonah Hill and Miles Teller’s ‘War Dogs’ and Leonard in ‘Succession’ fame Nicholas Braun’s ‘Freaks of Nature.’

Sammy is a boxer turned stuntman who is involved in several productions as a writer and actor as well. After a series of minor roles in popular shows such as Fox’s ‘Empire,’ CBS’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ and NBC’s ‘Chicago P.D.,’ he joined ‘Power’ spinoff ‘Power Book IV: Force’ as a staff writer. His credits as a stuntman include popular projects such as Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire,’ FX on Hulu’s ‘The Bear,’ and Brad Pitt’s ‘Babylon.’

David Caspe, who created or co-created ABC’s ‘Happy Endings,’ Showtime’s ‘Black Monday,’ and NBC’s ‘Kenan,’ wrote the comedy series with Matthew and Daniel Libman (‘How I Met Your Father’ and ‘Robot Chicken’).

Pally was last seen in Paramount+’s live-action/animation hybrid series ‘Knuckles,’ in which he played Wade Whipple. He also played The Great Dane in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Netflix series ‘FUBAR’ and voiced Mesk in ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks.’ Nwodim is best known for her performances in the legendary ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Netflix’s ‘Players,’ and Melissa McCarthy’s ‘Genie.’ Mayeri previously starred in Prime Video’s ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ as Kayla and ‘I Love That for You’ as Beth Ann.

Curry had a memorable season in 2023–24 despite the Golden State Warriors missing the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2021. The four-time NBA champ recorded 26.4 points per game in the regular season, his second-highest average since leading the league in 2020–21 with 32.0. Earlier this year, he was named the 2023–24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award after leading the clutch-point chart.

