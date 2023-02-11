8 Movies Like Somebody I Used to Know You Must See

Amazon Prime’s ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ is a romantic comedy film directed by Dave Franco. It stars Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, and Kiersey Clemons in the lead roles. The movie tells the story of Ally (Brie), a workaholic woman who returns to her hometown of Leavenworth, Washington. However, when Ally meets her ex-boyfriend, Sean, she is inadvertently roped into his wedding with a younger woman, Cassidy, who reminds Ally of herself. If you enjoyed the film’s self-discovery narrative, masked into a love triangle, you must be looking for more such movies to stream. In that case, here is a list of similar films we hope you will enjoy. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

8. This Is Where I Leave You (2014)

‘This Is Where I Leave You’ is a comedy-drama film directed by Shawn Levy. It is based on Jonathan Tropper’s 2009 novel of the same name. The film features an ensemble cast boasting the talents of Jason Bateman, Tina Fey, Adam Driver, Rose Byrne, Corey Stoll, and Kathryn Hahn, among others. It revolves around four adult siblings who return to their childhood home after their father’s demise. While the premise is different from ‘Somebody I Used to Know You,’ the film explores the theme of reconnecting with one’s roots. Moreover, the family dynamic contrasts the love triangle from the aforementioned movie, making ‘This Is Where I Leave You’ worth your time.

7. I Want You Back (2022)

Directed by Jason Orle, ‘I Want You Back‘ is a romantic comedy film starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate as Peter and Emma. The two strangers meet through a chance encounter work to sabotage their exes’ new relationships in a bid to reclaim their love. If you enjoyed Ally’s plan to sabotage her ex’s wedding in ‘Somebody I Used to Know You,’ the movie takes the hilarity of the same premise and doubles down on it through Peter and Emma’s misguided quest. However, the lessons Peter and Emma learn in ‘I Want You Back’ differ from Ally’s experience, which will want you to give this breezy rom-com a chance.

6. Appetite for Love (2016)

‘Appetite for Love‘ is a romantic comedy made-for-television movie directed by David MacKay. The film follows Mina Jones (Taylor Cole), a corporate executive who returns to her hometown on an assignment to renovate a local restaurant. However, the restaurant’s owner is Mina’s former high school sweetheart, Clay. Mina shares several similarities with Ally from ‘Somebody I Used to Know You,’ as both are workaholic women who find themselves on a journey of rediscovering themselves. The Hallmark Channel’s movies are geared to satiate viewers’ craving for love and romance, but the sugary chemistry between Mina and Clay in ‘Appetite for Love’ will certainly leave viewers wanting more.

5. Blue Jay (2016)

‘Blue Jay’ marks the feature film directorial debut of Alex Lehmann. The romantic drama film is written by Mark Duplass, who stars opposite Sarah Paulson. It follows Jim and Amanda, former high school sweethearts who have lost touch over the years. However, when the duo meets each other after returning to their hometown, Jim and Amanda revisit their shared past and reflect on their present. The heartfelt film is similar to ‘Somebody I Used to Know You,’ as both movies not only reunite two former lovers but also dive deep into the scathing natures of their initial breakup. Hence, viewers looking for a dramatic take on themes explored in ‘Somebody I Used to Know You’ will enjoy ‘Blue Jay.’

4. Sounds Like Love (2021)

‘Fuimos Canciones,’ also known as ‘Sounds Like Love‘ in English, is a Spanish romantic comedy film directed by Juana Macías. It is based on the two-novel series ‘Canciones y Recuerdos‘ by Elísabet Benavent. The plot revolves around Maca, a clumsy but talented fashion-designing aspirant. However, when Leo, the man who broke her heart, returns to Maca’s life, she is forced to redefine her ideas about love. For viewers who enjoyed ‘Somebody I Used to Know You,’ the film will flip the script and subvert certain tropes as we follow Maca’s journey of self-discovery. Moreover, both films draw their personalities from the cities in which they are set in. While ‘Somebody I Used to Know You’ takes place in a small town, ‘Sounds Like Love’ deals with romance in a big European city.

3. See Girl Run (2012)

Written and directed by Nate Meyer, ‘See Girl Run’ is a comedy film starring Robin Tunney, Adam Scott, Jeremy Strong, and William Sadler. It follows Emmie, a young adult woman who is distraught with the state of her life. As a result, Emmie revisits her past relationships in order to find some clarity in life. However, the lessons she learns along the way might not be the ones she is ready to face. The film’s premise takes an interesting take on the idea of rekindling old flames that forms the basis of ‘Somebody I Used to Know You.’ However, by tackling multiple past relationships, ‘See Girl Run’ not only differentiates itself but also provides its protagonist with some much-needed self-reflection.

2. Beautiful Girls (1996)

‘Beautiful Girls’ is a romantic comedy-drama film directed by Ted Demme. It features the talents of Matt Dillon, Noah Emmerich, Lauren Holly, Timothy Hutton, Rosie O’Donnell, Natalie Portman, and Uma Thurman, among others. It tells the story of Willie Conway, a New York City pianist who returns to his hometown for a high school reunion. However, when Willie spends time with his friends, he realizes everyone’s struggles concerning love and life. The film is a classic tale of reconnecting with one’s roots, similar to ‘Somebody I Used to Know You.’ However, with multiple characters from different walks of life, the movie creates compelling drama complemented by ingenious moments of humor, allowing the narrative to resonate with the viewers.

1. Young Adult (2011)

Directed by Jason Reitman, ‘Young Adult’ is a comedy-drama starring Charlize Theron in the lead role. It follows Mavis, an alcoholic adult novel author who decides to return to her hometown. Mavis attempts to rekindle a romance with her ex-boyfriend, only to discover that he is married and has a child. The film’s premise not only mirrors ‘Somebody I Used to Know You’ but also takes things one step further with Mavis’ attempts to regain her ex-lover’s affection. However, Ally and Mavis’ quests are equally misguided, and the women learn some harsh but important life lessons along the way. Moreover, both movies are anchored by a strong leading performance by two fantastic actresses. For those reasons, ‘Young Adult’ takes the top spot on this list!

