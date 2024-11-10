The Lost City: Is Saumeraton Hotel a Real Hotel?

‘The Lost City’ centers on a novelist, Loretta Sage, who has her life upended after she is kidnapped by a wealthy business heir named Abigail Fairfax. The action-adventure movie spans a multitude of striking tropical locations that are breathtaking to behold. However, one of the more understated settings is the Saumeraton Hotel, where most of Loretta’s troubles begin. The place is introduced early in the narrative during a pivotal book launch event and also serves as the first look into the author’s life outside her quiet, private existence at home. The hotel also becomes essential for another narrative reason: its role in Loretta’s abduction.

Saumeraton Hotel is a Fictional Hotel With Severed Ties to Reality

The Saumeraton Hotel in ‘The Lost City’ is a fictional hotel that does not exist in reality. It was conceived by directors Adam Nee and Aaron Nee and their co-writers, Oren Uziel and Dana Fox. The establishment serves as the primary backdrop from where Abigail Fairfax kidnaps Loretta. While attending the launch of her newest novel ‘The Lost City of D’ with her cover model, Alan Caprison, and her publisher, Beth Hatten, Loretta becomes increasingly frustrated by her commercial commitments as she feels more and more inclined to embrace a reclusive lifestyle. Viewers are provided a glimpse into the dynamics between Loretta and Alan and how the latter harbors feelings for the protagonist, who is clueless about his one-sided love. After she walks out of the hotel, Loretta is immediately kidnapped by Fairfax’s henchmen.

There is no mention of a Saumeraton Hotel in connection to real-world establishments. Outside its appearance, the other backdrops in the movie are a lot more tropical-inspired and outdoorsy in their aesthetic appeal. In fact, in some ways, the Saumeraton Hotel is one of the only confined spaces depicted in the narrative that has a prominent role in the movie. Thus, it stamps itself as a prominent part of the overall furniture because of its extravagant interiors and hosting an expensive event in honor of Loretta. Interestingly, the hotel is situated in the States even though filming for ‘The Lost City’ took place primarily in the Dominican Republic. A combination of natural locations and studio environments brought the reality of the stunning adventure epic to life, which would have extended to the Saumeraton Hotel.

Despite the brief appearance of the Saumeraton in the early parts of the movie, it plays host to a variety of events that cascade into more significant plot threads later down the line. To that end, the establishment takes up a memorable spot in the movie’s otherwise jungle-based romp through an unknown treasure land. Rather than probing into its physical reality, its importance is personified through the insightful glimpses it provides into Loretta’s newfound frustration at being a commercial writer. Also, it gives more context behind the strange bond between the protagonist and her cover model. Despite the numerous contributions storywise, it remains a fictional establishment devoid of any connection to real-world hotels.

Read More: Is The Lost City Based on a True Story?