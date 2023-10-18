The Morning Show Season 3 Episode 7 Recap: Does Stella Accept the Offer?

The seventh episode of ‘The Morning Show‘ season 3 on Apple TV+ sees Cory scrambling to close the deal for UBA’s sale to Paul Marks. However, he is presented with a new challenge when a figure from his past creates an obstacle for the deal. As a result, Cory drags Bradley with him to resolve the situation. Meanwhile, Alex and Paul’s secret romance presents them with problems while Stella contemplates a major career choice. Given the drastic implications of Stella’s decision, viewers must be curious to learn what she ultimately decides. If you are looking for insights into Stella’s decision or wish to catch up on the episode’s events, here is everything you need to know about ‘The Morning Show’ season 3 episode 7! SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Morning Show Season 3 Episode 7 Recap

The seventh episode, titled ‘Strict Scrutiny,’ opens with billionaire Paul Marks and Alex Levy continuing their whirlwind romance in the midst of Marks’ Hyperion negotiating a deal to purchase the UBA. Cory Ellison blasts his team for not closing the deal with Paul and wants the deal done as soon as possible. Leonard informs Cory about the scrutiny the potential deal with Paul is receiving because of a political strategist’s intervention. Leonard asks Cory to shut down the scrutiny as the matter has reached the Department of Justice. Later, Bradley drops by Cory’s office to inform him that Hal will no longer be a problem.

Cory asks Bradley to accompany him on a short trip to Connecticut to meet the political strategist and stop her from blowing up the deal. Elsewhere, Alex and Paul get to know each other and bond over their failed past relationships. Cory brings Bradley to meet the political strategist, who is revealed to be his mother, Martha Ellison. Cory introduces Bradley to his mother, and it becomes evident that they do not share a cordial relationship. However, Martha is impressed with Bradley and her feminist personality. Martha invites Cory and Bradley to stay for dinner, but when they refuse, she becomes upset.

Cory is forced to cancel his other plans and make it up to Martha, resulting in Bradley missing out on the Evening News. Stella discusses Paul Marks’ offer to become the UBA CEO after he takes over the company with her lawyers. However, she is skeptical about the offer, but her lawyers explain that it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her. The lawyers suggest presenting a counteroffer, but it becomes evident to Stella that in case the deal collapses, she will have to leave the UBA. Thus, irrespective of the deal’s outcome, only one out of Stella and Cory will remain at the UBA if she signs the contract.

The UBA staff attends a charity dinner hosted by Pierpaolo Piccioli, where Alex and Paul appear together in public for the first time since secretly starting their affair. However, while Alex and Paul are not ready to make their romance public, Paul learns that Vault, a gossip publication, has obtained a photo of him and Alex together. After Paul tells Alex about the issue, he presents her with two options: either making their relationship public before the photo is published or paying the publication to bury the story. Alex chooses not to make their relationship public, leaving Paul to sort out the fiasco.

Meanwhile, Bradley gets caught in the hostility between Cory and his mother. After an awkward dinner, Martha agrees not to interfere in the deal to sell the UBA. While returning home, Bradley empathizes with Cory for having a troublesome relationship with his mother. At the party, the Supreme Court’s briefing about the overturning of the abortion law leaked, sparking drastically different reactions. Christine Hunter is particularly upset with the news and makes a controversial social media post. On the other hand, Stella learns that her friend, Kate, was fired by Paul, which forces her to question whether she wants to be back in business with him.

The Morning Show Season 3 Episode 7 Ending: Does Stella Accept the Offer?

The episode sees Steall wrestling with the decision to accept Paul’s offer to replace Cory as the CEO after his takeover. Stella becomes particularly conflicted after her interaction with Kate. In the past, Stella was badly burned while working with Paul and nearly died from suicide. After speaking with Kate, Stella is reminded of the torrid time and doubts whether she should work for Paul again.

Later, Stella discusses her situation with Mia, who quickly realizes the offer will result in Stella usurping Cory’s position. However, Stella insists she only wants to accept the offer as she wants to bring about a positive change at the UBA. Mia remarks that men never willingly give up positions of power, indirectly encouraging Stella to accept the offer.

In the episode’s final moments, Stella meets Cory in his office and comes clean about Paul’s offer. In her rise to heading the UBA’s new division, Cory has supported Stella. Moreover, given her past experience with Paul, Cory seems like the lesser of the evils. Therefore, she likely feels compelled to share that Paul plans to replace Cory once the takeover is complete. Meanwhile, Cory encourages Stella to accept the offer. Cory explains that Paul’s offer implies the billionaire thinks he can manipulate Stella.

Cory notes that Paul is making the mistake of underestimating Stella, which seemingly encourages her to take the offer. Thus, it is implied that Stella accepts the offer after she and Cory decide to see how things play out, likely becoming allies and keeping tabs on Paul’s plans. Elsewhere, Alex and Paul reunite in the former’s office, where Chip sees them kissing. The previous episode implies Chip may have feelings for Alex, and the ending reiterates the same, setting up another dramatic conflict in Alex’s life.

