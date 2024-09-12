Tyler Perry’s The Oval Renewed For Season 7 at BET

Tyler Perry will continue to explore life in the White House! The Cinemaholic can reveal that BET has renewed the political drama ‘The Oval’ for its seventh season. The principal photography for the seventh installment will commence in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 30. Similar to the previous seasons, the upcoming episodes are written by Perry. The renewal follows the writer’s new deal with the network, which included the show’s sixth installment. It is anticipated to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The fifth season left us on a cliffhanger. As the finale begins, things are not looking good in the White House, with Hunter and Victoria facing a new low in their relationship. The Franklins have a family reunion, and Jason and Victoria are the first to meet. Hunter and his son seemingly get along better than before, likely because the latter is promised protection from Victoria’s father, who supposedly knows that Jason is responsible for his grandmother’s demise. In a shocking turn of events, Hunter orders his mercenaries to open fire on the opposing side after the two fail to reach an agreement.

The installment ends with bullets flying everywhere in a sequence of glorious carnage. Every major character in the show is more or less put in harm’s way, leaving us eagerly awaiting the aftermath in the upcoming sixth season. Given the explosive nature of the finale, it is unclear who will feature in the upcoming installment, as well as season 7.

However, it is safe to assume that most of the central characters will probably make it out alive. Thus, we can expect Ed Quinn as Hunter, Kron Moore as Victoria, Brad Benedict as Kyle, Daniel Croix as Jason, Lodric D. Collins as Donald, Travis Cure as Bobby, and Javon Johnson as Richard in the sixth installment.

The seventh season’s filming will take place in Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The studio hosted the production of every previous season of the show with an exact replica of the White House. Other shows and films shot in the production facility include Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War,’ Netflix’s ‘Red Notice,’ Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas,’ ‘Coming 2 America,’ and ‘The Family That Preys.’

