Where Was Netflix’s The Platform 2 Filmed?

In the directorial hands of Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, ‘The Platform 2,’ or ‘El Hoyo 2’ transports us once again to the bleak, dystopian interior of the Pit introduced in its preceding film, ‘The Platform.’ Perempuan finds herself in the Pit with a reticent, obese cellmate called Zamiatin. Each day, a platform supplies all the prisoners of the tower with food as it descends, stopping for two minutes on each level. From the distastefully piled banquet, each prisoner must only eat the item that they ordered for the day. When the enforcement mechanisms for the same fail, an enforcement group begins to roam the platforms, and Perempuan and Zamiatin must fight to survive amidst the unfolding pandemonium. The Spanish Netflix sci-fi thriller features gratuitous violence as the gray concrete platforms of the prison tower become impassive observers of social decay, degeneracy, and gluttony.

The Platform 2 Filming Locations

Filming for ‘The Platform 2’ largely took place at a single location in Bilbao, Spain. Principal photography began on May 6, 2023, and was wrapped up by July 11, 2023. The team maintained a high level of secrecy surrounding the shoot and consisted of a high number of stunt performers. The cast and crew seemed to have an enjoyable time behind the scenes, with lead actress Milena Smit trying out some of the advanced equipment on set.

Bilbao, Spain

The primary filming location for ‘The Platform 2’ is the Bilbao Exhibition Centre (BEC) in the industrial port city of Bilbao, Spain. The BEC is a sprawling complex that is often used for trade fairs, exhibitions, and concerts. It can also become a filming designation once permission is obtained from its organizers, providing support with its audio-visual infrastructure. A section of the building was employed to create the set for the Netflix film. Under production designer Azegiñe Urigoitia, the team efficiently utilized the space allotted to them in the BEC, transforming it into the featureless, dystopian prison of the Pit. The facility also provided the team with other amenities, logistical support, and office space, similar to what can be expected from dedicated movie studios.

The decision to use the Bilbao Exhibition Centre for ‘The Platform 2’ speaks to Bilbao’s growing reputation as a dynamic location for the Spanish film industry. The city has gained recognition for its diverse landscapes featuring modern and traditional architecture, coastal vistas, and rolling hilly terrain. Besides the eclectic environments, Bilbao’s status as a filming destination is further bolstered by a supportive local government and generous tax incentives on behalf of the Bilbao Bizkaia Film Commission.

Bilbao’s prominence in the film industry is further strengthened by hosting events like the Bilbao International Festival of Documentary and Short Films. The city is welcoming toward films as both local and international productions are increasingly drawn to its borders. Bilbao’s cityscape was featured in ‘Jupiter Ascending’ as a futuristic metropolis, while film crews of other productions like ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Presumed Guilty’ ventured into its surrounding natural landscapes to capture exotic backdrops.

