How is Zorion Eguileor’s Trimagasi Alive in The Platform 2?

When Netflix announced the science fiction film ‘The Platform 2’ as a sequel to the 2019 thriller movie ‘The Platform,’ the ardent admirers of the latter might not have expected Zorion Eguileor’s Trimagasi in the former. The discourteous man gets killed by Miharu in the original film after he starts eating the flesh of his cellmate, Goreng. His death marks the end of his story arc, despite his brief appearance at the end of the Spanish movie. Still, the character appears in the follow-up movie as the cellmate of the protagonist, Perempuán. Furthermore, he is the main link that connects both these thrillers! SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Platform 2 Takes Place Before Trimagasi’s Death

The reason behind Trimagasi’s appearance in ‘The Platform 2’ as a man alive is simple. Even though Netflix announced and marketed the 2024 film as a sequel to ‘The Platform,’ it is actually a prequel. The events in the second film have already happened by the time the narrative of the 2019 Spanish movie begins. In other words, the follow-up project explores Trimagasi’s past before his death, which takes place in the original work. After meeting Goreng, the man tells his new cellmate that he was once in Level 72. In the prequel, he starts his life in the Pit on this floor, sharing the same with Perempuán.

When the main narrative of ‘The Platform 2’ concludes with Perempuán’s death, Goreng most likely hasn’t even started living in the Pit. After the protagonist accepts the bottom of the tower as her new home, the events in ‘The Platform,’ including the death of Trimagasi, happen. After these occurrences, the mid-credit scene of the prequel takes place, connecting the two films and clarifying the order of the events in the two narratives. By the time this part of the prequel takes place, the happenings in the original movie have occurred, making it clear that Trimagasi is dead when Goreng and Perempuán reunite.

Trimagasi’s Appearance in The Platform 2 is a Plot Twist

‘The Platform 2’ being a prequel to ‘The Platform’ had been a well-guarded secret until the former’s premiere. Even when the follow-up film begins, the events are presented intentionally to misdirect viewers. Since the original movie ends with Goreng rationing the available food in the Pit, the strict laws concerning the even distribution of food in the prequel may initially seem inspired by the young man’s actions. Furthermore, the discussion on the mysterious “Master,” who fed the starved residents of the tower with flesh from his thigh, is another red herring.

In the original film, the flesh from Goreng’s thigh becomes Trimagasi’s food. Because of the young man’s righteous actions like a messiah, viewers can’t be blamed for misunderstanding the Master as the former. The introduction of the Anointed Ones only adds to his misdirection. Since Goreng receives help from several individuals like Baharat and Miharu to make the Pit a better place, one may easily approach the Anointed Ones as people who assisted the young man. This misdirection continues to exist until the appearance of Trimagasi in the prequel.

When Trimagasi is introduced in ‘The Platform 2,’ it becomes clear that the film is a prequel to ‘The Platform.’ He is also key to understanding why anarchy prevails in the original film. In the 2019 movie, the inhabitants of the highest level can eat whatever they want from the platform and leave the rest to the next floor. This predicament is caused by Trimagasi, who doesn’t care about the strict rationing laws of the Anointed Ones and the Loyalists. When the platform lowers to his level, he eats whatever he wants, inspiring a rebellion led by Perempuán against the executors of the laws.

