Why Are There 333 Levels in The Platform, Explained

Netflix’s thriller films ‘The Platform’ and ‘The Platform 2’ are set in a tower-style “Vertical Self-Management Center.” Also known as the “Pit,” this structure may seem endless to the new residents. In the 2019 original movie, the protagonist, Goreng, tries to determine how many levels/floors there are inside the Pit. His cellmate, Imoguiri, tells him that the number he is looking for is 250. However, she turns out to be wrong when he travels to the lowest level of the Pit, only for him to discover that there are 333 floors in the structure. But why exactly 333 and not 250, or any other number for that matter? SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Levels Are Associated With the Number of the Beast

Even though ‘The Platform’ and ‘The Platform 2’ may seem like typical dystopian thrillers, the narratives of the two films are also highly allegorical. The events in the movies explore several relevant themes, such as social class, wealth distribution, tyranny, and many more. The films also have connections to several religious elements, which is made evident by Goreng’s emergence as a Jesus Christ-like messiah and the boundless bottom of the Pit, seemingly a representation of the Biblical “Abyss.” The 333 levels in the tower inhabit 666 residents, a number that is closely associated with the Biblical “Beasts.”

As per the “Book of Revelation,” the final book of the ‘New Testament,’ 666 is the number of the Beast, one of the three beastly creatures featured in the particular part of the ‘Bible.’ The first beast in the “Book of Revelation” is a dragon that is eventually identified as another form of Satan. The second creature, commonly called the “beast of the sea,” is interpreted as the Antichrist, the son of the Devil. This second entity is described as Satan’s agent on Earth by religious scholars. 666 is a number associated with these Satanic creatures. In popular culture, Satanism is represented through the number.

The 333rd Level is the Representation of Hell

With this association in mind, let us break down the significance of the number 666 within the context of ‘The Platform’ and ‘The Platform 2.’ The lowest level in the Pit in the two films can be seen as a representation of Hell, where people suffer. The rise in temperature within the levels when a resident stores food, going against the rules, can be paralleled with the popular belief that Hell is filled with fire. In Abrahamic religions, Hell also exists as the Lake of Fire. According to the ‘Bible,’ Satan and his followers, who carry the number 666, were thrown into this Lake of Fire/Hell.

“Revelation 20:7-10” in the ‘Bible’ reads, “And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night forever and ever.” In other words, the place where Satan and his false prophet live with their association with the number 666 is Hell, represented through the Pit with 666 inhabitants in ‘The Platform’ and ‘The Platform 2.’ The lowest floor in the tower, which inhabits the 666th resident, is nothing short of Hell because no food ever reaches this part of the Pit, making life the utmost miserable or “hellish.”

333 Floors Separate Hell and Heaven

The length of the Pit can also be seen as the bridge between Hell and Heaven. The bottom of the establishment represents the Abyss, where only the dead live. In Abrahamic religions, the Abyss is paralleled to Hell as it is described as the “realm of the rebellious spirits” or, in other words, fallen angels like Satan. The people who end up at the bottom of the tower have stood against the practices of the Administrators or the rule-makers. Like Satan, they have also questioned the practices of people who present themselves as God or his followers. Perempuán, Goreng, and Zamiatin are all part of this group.

Similarly, “Level 0” represents Heaven, as made evident by the opening scene of ‘The Platform.’ Here, everything is abundant. Every food item is made after ensuring the highest quality. There are several captivating dishes on this floor, making it seem “heavenly” for the starving residents of the Pit. According to our popular beliefs, Heaven is where we can cherish and enjoy everything without an end. The imagery of rivers made up of wine and trees with ripe fruits is often associated with this religious realm. These descriptions also match the depiction of Level 0. Therefore, the 333 levels that inhabit 666 residents separate Hell from Heaven in the 2019 film and its prequel.

Read More: The Platform 2 Mid-Credits Scene, Explained