Netflix’s The Seven Dials Mystery Begins Filming in Lincolnshire in the Summer

The filming of Netflix’s thriller ‘The Seven Dials Mystery’ is set to commence in Lincolnshire, England, in the summer. Chris Chibnall serves as the showrunner of the series, which is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name. Along with Chibnall, Chris Sweeney is on board as the director.

Originally published in 1929, ‘The Seven Dials Mystery’ unveils a captivating narrative surrounding Gerry Wade, renowned for his exceptional ability to sleep. However, a seemingly harmless prank orchestrated by fellow house guests, involving eight alarm clocks set to disrupt Wade’s slumber, takes a sinister turn when one of the clocks mysteriously disappears. The repercussions of this prank prove dire, especially for Jimmy Thesiger, whose association with the enigmatic phrase “seven dials” plunges him into a chilling ordeal filled with intrigue and suspense.

Chibnall’s recent endeavors include his role as showrunner of ‘Doctor Who,’ which explores the thrilling adventures of the time-traveling alien known as the Doctor and his companions from Earth. Additionally, he is recognized as the creator of ‘Broadchurch,’ a drama set in a seemingly tranquil seaside town that becomes ensnared in secrets following the tragic death of a young boy, leading to a media frenzy and a quest for justice by the local police. Chibnall’s involvement extended to the French adaptation of ‘Broadchurch,’ titled ‘Malaterra.’ His diverse credits also encompass projects such as ‘Gracepoint’ and ‘Pond Life.’

Chris Sweeney has previously helmed episodes of shows like ‘Apples Never Fall,’ ‘The Tourist,’ ‘Liar,’ and ‘Back to Life.’

Over the past century, Agatha Christie’s literary masterpieces have undergone numerous adaptations, showcasing their timeless appeal. Recent adaptations include ‘A Haunting in Venice‘ (2023), ‘Death on the Nile‘ (2022), and ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ (2017), attesting to the enduring popularity and legacy of Christie’s works in the realm of film and television. Netflix’s Anne Mensah commented in a statement, “Agatha Christie’s storytelling has been thrilling mystery lovers for generations but there is still more for us to explore for audiences at Netflix.”

The ceremonial county of Lincolnshire has previously hosted the shooting of several productions. These projects include the likes of ‘Napoleon‘ and ‘Getting Away with Murder(s).’

