The Terminal List Dark Wolf Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

Co-created by Jack Carr and David DiGilio, Prime Video’s ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf‘ follows Ben Edwards on the perilous path of warfare and espionage, tracking the changes in his psyche along the way. As the prequel to ‘The Terminal List,’ the show has the additional purpose of bridging the two narratives. Ben’s adventures culminate in a thrilling finale, where he is betrayed by his spymaster and CIA legend, Jed Haverford, who has secretly been working with Iraqi intelligence to make them a nuclear power. Ben employs the help of his teammates and uses Jed’s own tools against him, putting him behind bars. Adapted from the eponymous novel series by Jack Carr, the narrative then leaps forward into the near future, with Ben now settling into a new lifestyle, but an unforeseen challenge awaits. As of writing, the second season of this action spy thriller has not been greenlit, but in the best-case scenario, fans can expect the show to return between 2027 and 2028.

Season 2 of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is Likely to Cement Ben as a CIA Operative

The inaugural season ends with Ben Edwards making his signature boat from the original series his new home. With that comes a new life of mining through the CIA’s most difficult challenges and building a safe space for himself and his brothers in arms. However, a big step between the finale and where Ben ends up in ‘The Terminal List’ is yet to be explored, that is, him becoming a seasoned CIA Ground Branch operative. Following a visit from his former teammate, Pablo Schreiber, that door has finally opened for the protagonist, and a potential sequel is bound to explore how he goes from an iron-willed Navy SEAL soldier to a field agent capable of making ruthless, morally gray decisions. Additionally, Schreiber reveals that he is working with an operative named Vic Rodriguez, which is a direct nod to one of the fan-favorites from the original ‘Terminal List’ series.

In the novel series, Vic Rodriguez is closely linked to the journeys of James Reece and Raife Hastings, and his inclusion in the final moments of the show means that a potential second season might expand the show’s scope, as well as its link to its novel counterpart. Given that Rodriguez has been described as a badass with a tendency to break rules, Ben Edward might face competition in his adventurous pursuits. Notably, in the scene where he takes a lie detection test, we see the silhouette of a CIA veteran closely observing his every move. It is possible that the protagonist’s next task force will be led by these mysterious figures, giving a deeper perspective into the secrets that this institution holds. Furthermore, the nature of the story as a prequel is bound to play a part, with the endpoint in Ben’s life already mapped out.

Season 2 of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Can Expect a Mix of Fresh and Familiar Faces

The first season can be defined as a whirlwind full of twists and turns, making every character’s fate a tense mystery at all points. That, coupled with an inevitable setting change, means that the cast list for a potential second season is bound to see some major changes. However, with Ben Edwards still at the heart of the narrative, actor Taylor Kitsch can be expected to reprise his role as the skilled soldier turned CIA operative. Alongside him, one can expect actors Tom Hopper, Luke Hemsworth, Dar Salim, and Shiraz Tzarfati to return as Raife Hastings, Jules Landry, Mohammed “Mo” Farooq, and Tal Varon, respectively. While actorChriss Pratt’s role in Ben’s storyline is limited, the intricate nature of the espionage world means that the actor might step into the shoes of James Reece once again.

While many of the characters survive the imminent threats and make it out of the season in one piece, the same cannot be said for all of them. In particular, the season sees major deaths in the form of Eliza Paresh and Ish Reinhart, which leaves a deep psychological impact on the remaining crew. As such, actors Rona-Lee Shimon and Michael Ealy are unlikely to reprise their roles in the show. Given the latter’s dynamic to the protagonist, a flashback or dream sequence might be on the table, but the chances of something like that are rare. With Jed Haverford behind bars, actor Robert Wisdom’s role in the future of the series remains ambiguous. However, with his impact on the intelligence network in mind, there is a distinct possibility of him maintaining a footing in the narrative. The same cannot be said for his co-conspirator, Cyrus Rahimi, whose death means that Alain Ali Washnevsky’s work in the series has likely come to an end.

Season 2 of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Might Explore Ben’s Moral Decay

While the first season of the show taps into Ben’s inner turmoil, stranded between his commitment as a soldier and as a human, it has yet to lead to his change of heart as depicted in the final moments of the original ‘The Terminal List.’ As such, it is possible that the sequel follows him as he slowly adapts to the secretive and often contorted ways in which the CIA operates. Whether that pushes him down a dark path or not remains to be seen, but his trust in his team is the one thing that isn’t likely to change. For Raife Hastings, the path forward is even more uncertain, as while he has cut ties with the CIA, his connection to Ben remains stronger than ever. Whether he is able to fully shed his military life and lead a peaceful existence remains to be seen, but with the brutal nature of this narrative, such a trajectory is unlikely. Ben and Raife’s debates about ideology and trust are also bound to see greater developments if a sequel is greenlit, which in turn will make their contrasts all the more apparent.

Alongside Raife, Ben also has a number of crewmates he can firmly rely on, with Mo, Jules, and Tal potentially becoming key players in the near future. With possible gaps being located in Mossad’s intelligence network, Tal’s arc might involve her hacking deeper into the system to uncover all of its truths. In embracing the consequences that follow, she will likely have the support of Mo and Jules, whose position in the American intelligence has been amplified by several orders since Jed Haverford’s arrest. As such, it is possible that the next season will see the crew reunite under different circumstances, taking down the next threat to global peace and security, be it from inside or outside the system.

Read More: Where is The Terminal List Dark Wolf Filmed? All Shooting Locations