Logan Lerman and Phoebe Dynevor’s The Threesome Starts Filming in Little Rock Early Next Year

The filming of Logan Lerman and Phoebe Dynevor-starrer ‘The Threesome’ is set to commence in Little Rock, Arkansas, early next year. The romantic comedy film revolves around Connor (Lerman) and his perennial crush Olivia (Dynevor), who leads the former into an unexpected threesome, making him think that it is his ultimate dream come true. However, when the fantasy ends, all three are left with some rather surprising and life-changing consequences, forcing them to take responsibility for their actions – even if it means compromising the lives they’ve always envisioned.

The movie is helmed by Chad Hartigan, with a screenplay written by Ethan Ogilby. Hartigan’s recent directorial works include ‘Little Fish,’ a high-concept sci-fi love story that features Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell in lead roles. His portfolio also comprises ‘Morris from America,’ a coming-of-age comedy starring Craig Robinson as a soccer coach and Markees Christmas as a 13-year-old living in Germany. The film marks Ogilby’s debut as a screenwriter, who previously worked in the animation department of ‘The Simpsons.’

Lerman has gained recognition for his notable contributions to several major projects over his career, including ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ and ‘Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief.’ His recent endeavors include a prominent role in the second season of the Prime Video series ‘Hunters’ and an appearance in the 2022 film ‘Bullet Train,’ led by Brad Pitt. The actor’s diverse filmography also consists of performances in projects such as ‘Indignation’ and ‘Fury.’

Dynevor, known for her standout performance in ‘Bridgerton‘ as Daphne Bridgerton, continues to build an impressive portfolio in the entertainment industry. The actress’ recent credits include Emily in Netflix’s erotic thriller ‘Fair Play‘ and Alexandra in the biographical drama ‘Bank of Dave.’ In the TV realm, she played the lead role in Sky Cinema’s ‘The Colour Room,’ in addition to a guest appearance in ‘Ten Percent.’ Looking ahead, Dynevor is set to both star in and executive produce the upcoming Amazon limited series ‘Exciting Times.’

The film is produced by the Oscar-nominated banner Star Thrower Entertainment, known for Will Smith-starrer ‘King Richard.’ Little Rock is an integral filming location of projects such as Neal McDonough-starrer ‘Greater’ and ‘God’s Not Dead 2.’

