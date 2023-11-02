Netflix’s Bank of Dave: The Sequel to Shoot in Yorkshire Next Year

The shooting of Netflix’s biographical film ‘Bank of Dave: The Sequel’ is scheduled to begin in Yorkshire, England, early next year. In this second film, self-made millionaire Dave Fishwick takes on a new and more dangerous adversary, the payday lenders, after battling London’s elite financial institutions in the original movie. To “take them down and protect some of the most vulnerable members of communities across Britain, Dave has to risk everything – including the community bank he founded two years ago, his liberty and, on occasion, even his life,” reads the logline.

Chris Foggin, who helmed the 2023 film, is returning to the director’s chair for the sequel. The filmmaker garnered international acclaim with his 2011 short film ‘Friend Request Pending,’ starring Judi Dench and Tom Hiddleston. His other credits include ‘Kids in Love,’ ‘Fisherman’s Friends,’ and ‘This is Christmas.’ Piers Ashworth, who wrote the original film, penned the sequel as well.

Rory Kinnear is set to reprise his character Dave Fishwick in the upcoming film. The actor is globally known for playing Bill Tanner in ‘James Bond’ films such as ‘Quantum of Solace,’ ‘Skyfall,’ ‘Spectre,’ and ‘No Time to Die.’ His recent credits include Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge in Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat,’ Captain Nigel Badminton/Admiral Chauncey Badminton in Max’s ‘Our Flag Means Death,’ and Geoffrey in ‘Men.’

The rest of the cast is yet to be revealed. The 2023 film features Phoebe Dynevor (Alexandra), Joel Fry (Hugh), Jo Hartley (Nicola), Paul Kaye (Rick Purdy), Angus Wright (Clarence), etc.

Since the project is a British production, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike is not expected to affect the shooting of the same. The principal filming location, Yorkshire, also hosted the lensing of the original film, which was mainly shot in Bradford, Leeds, and Wakefield. Some of the major releases of the year, including ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ and ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,’ were previously filmed in the region.

The sequel was announced in April 2023, a few months after the first film’s premiere on Netflix. “Very Exciting News today at Netflix! ‘Dave Fishwick’s Story Continues!’ as Bank of Dave The Sequel is Announced. Myself & David H and the team at the Bank of Dave are so excited about working with Netflix again on #BankofDave2,” Fishwick, the real-life counterpart of the protagonist, shared at the time.

