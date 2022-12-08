The Tig: What Was Meghan Markle’s Business? Does It Still Exist?

Although Meghan Markle is now a part of the British Royal Family as the Duchess of Sussex, she was once simply an actress, an entrepreneur, and a social worker wholly dedicated to her career. She actually loved being able to combine her beauty, brain, and experience to have an impact on the world, as elucidated in Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan,’ whether it be through volunteer work or a blog. So now, if you wish to learn more about the latter, in particular — including details of the site’s inception, purpose, longevity, branding, as well as current status — we’ve got you covered.

What Was Meghan Markle’s Business?

It was back in 2014 when Meghan established The Tig as a lifestyle blog that was essentially a refined “hub for the discerning palate — those with a hunger for food, travel, fashion, and beauty.” It was kind of like Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop (launched in 2008), yet it still managed to evolve from a mere hobby to a thriving business, all the while she continued to film for ‘Suits‘ as Rachel Zane. Though we should mention the now-former actress’ website’s name reportedly refers to not only the delectable Tignanello wine (her absolute favorite) but also what she calls her “aha moments.”

According to the original docuseries, Meghan herself used to describe this uniquely personal venture as “your best friend telling you all the fun things that you wish you knew about, in one place.” After all, it covered every possible little or major topic she was passionate about, just to garner global renown for her evident fashion sense before leading to the creation of two different clothing lines. The fact she often gave tips on everyday facets like gift-giving, low-key parties, or self-control, wrote on empowerment as well as racism, and never shied away from baring her all also made The Tig stand out.

Does The Tig Still Exist?

Unfortunately, no. A few unauthorized archives of The Tig are still around, but Meghan officially shut down the blog in April 2017, six months after her relationship with Prince Harry became public. If you actually go to its official site now, all you’ll find is a sweet message entitled “Farewell, Darling,” as seen below, reading: “To all my Tig friends, After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun, and frivolity.”

It continues, “You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’ Above all, don’t ever forget your worth — as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything.”

However, it’s imperative to note the Duchess of Sussex had reapplied to reactivate The Tig trademark through a company called Frim Fram, which even lists Tigtots under its umbrella. Yet before anyone could jump to conclusions regarding whether or not she hoped to continue and expand the enterprise in the future, a spokesperson clarified the renewal was done for protective reasons alone. “The lasting trademark,” they told The Sun, “is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the duchess or affiliated with her.”

