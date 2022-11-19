The Two Injections in 1899, Explained

Netflix’s ‘1899‘ is a complex psychological-thriller TV series that centers on a passenger ship, Kerberos, sailing from London to New York. When Kerberos encounters Prometheus, a ship that’s been missing for four months, the passengers start experiencing weird things. Maura, one of the passengers on the steamship, also experiences these strange events. Right from the show’s beginning, she gets dreams and visions that she can’t explain. She sees a mental hospital ward, a chair, and even two injections. If you are wondering about the significance of the two injections, look no further, as we have an answer. SPOILERS AHEAD!

How Do the Two Injections Work?

The show begins with Maura wearing a white gown and being dragged into what looks like a mental hospital ward. As this happens, she yells and shouts at a mysterious man and asks what he has done to her memories. Before she wakes up, she sees a silhouette of the man. A few scenes later, when a girl asks Maura if she has children, Maura gets flashes of her dream. She sees the hospital chair, the ward’s door, and two injections. While Maura is unable to comprehend these visions, one thing becomes clear. Something has definitely happened with her memories.

When Kerberos locates Prometheus, Maura goes along with Captain Eyk and his small crew aboard it to find some answers. However, she only discovers a young boy, the sole survivor on Prometheus. Maura takes the boy to her room to find out what happened on the other vessel, but the boy doesn’t say a word. As the story progresses, the boy shows Maura a shaft underneath her bed, which leads her back to the hospital. Maura enters the building and goes to the same ward. However, she also sees her father, Henry, holding a black injection this time. As she starts asking questions, Henry says she isn’t asking the right ones and injects the black liquid into her.

Maura wakes up in her room but cannot find the boy with him. Knowing her father is obsessed with the human brain, Maura realizes she is part of some sick experiment tampering with her mind and memories. But this isn’t the only shocking discovery Maura makes. She finds out that Daniel is her husband and the boy is her child.

Daniel tells that everything Maura sees and experiences is a simulation that has occurred dozens of times. He emphasizes the fact that nothing is real. Meanwhile, Henry finds the missing boy, whose name is Elliot. Henry tells Elliot he isn’t behind the simulation, but his parents, Daniel and Maura, are. To reveal the truth, Henry takes Elliot to the same ward but gives him a white injection instead of the black one. Elliot gets glimpses of his memory in which he learns he is sick, and Maura gives him a black injection.

Thus, if we look at how the black and white injections are used, we understand their true purpose. Henry gives Maura the black injection before every iteration of the simulation begins. This way, she forgets the past and believes she is on the ship for the first time. Maura also uses the injection to make Elliot forget he is ill. However, Henry uses the white injection to return his memories and show him the truth. So, to reiterate, the black injection makes the person forget their memories, and the white injection brings them back.

