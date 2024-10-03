The Witcher Season 5 Starts Filming in Surrey, Devon, and Gloucestershire in March

Cameras will capture the final set of tales from the Continent next year! The filming of the fifth and final season of Netflix’s period drama series ‘The Witcher‘ will start in Surrey, Devon, and Gloucestershire in England in March 2025 and conclude in October 2025. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who created the project based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series of the same name, continues to serve as the showrunner. Sergio Mimica-Gezzan, Jeremy Webb, and Tricia Brock are on board as the directors.

The shooting of the fifth installment will follow the production of the fourth season, which began in April 2024. The finale of the third installment wraps up the events in Sapkowski’s ‘Time of Contempt’ and paves the way for future developments in the lives of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri. The season’s conclusion focuses on the aftermath of the Thanedd coup and the separation of the main characters, who are now on distinct paths. Jaskier confronts Radovid about trying to capture Ciri, leading to their split, before reuniting with Yennefer, who reveals that the crown princess of Cintra is missing.

As the finale progresses, Geralt, wounded in the battle, is recovering in Brokilon under the care of the Dryads. Ciri, transported through a portal to the Korath desert, struggles to survive. Accompanied by a unicorn named “Little Horse,” she endures hallucinations of her past and visions of Falka, a half-elven rebel. After a monster wounds the animal, she uses forbidden fire magic to heal him, only to lose consciousness and get captured by bounty hunters.

As the episode concludes, Yennefer, searching for Ciri, hears rumors that she is heading to Nilfgaard. Meanwhile, the mages attempt to confront Vilgefortz, only to find his fortress empty. In Redania, Philippa eliminates King Vizimir and crowns Radovid in his place. Jaskier informs a recovering Geralt of Ciri’s potential destination, leading him to set off on a rescue mission with the former and Milva. In Nilfgaard, Fringilla and Francesca’s plot against Emperor Emhyr backfires when the elven sorceress learns of Nilfgaard’s role in her baby’s death. While Emhyr believes Ciri has arrived at his court, it’s actually a girl named Teryn impersonating her. Meanwhile, the real Ciri, saved by a group of bandits known as the Rats, claims the name “Falka,” hinting at a darker journey ahead.

Netflix has already provided a glimpse of what to expect in the fourth season. Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri must navigate a Continent torn apart by war and overrun by dark forces. Facing peril at every turn, they encounter new allies and enemies. Their survival hinges on their ability to guide the unconventional groups they meet through dangerous trials, with the hope of reuniting once again. As far as the fifth installment is concerned, it is too early to make predictions, as the storyline will heavily depend on how season 4’s events play out.

Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the fourth and fifth seasons. He is joined by Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier the Bard.

The fourth season will also feature Laurence Fishburne as the “world-weary barber-surgeon” Regis and Sharlto Copley as the cunning bounty hunter Leo Bonhart. Danny Woodburn will portray Zoltan, while James Purefoy will step in as Skellen, a spy and high-court advisor. While most of the fourth installment’s cast members are expected to appear in the final season, official word from Netflix hasn’t been released yet.

The third season of ‘The Witcher’ was filmed in several stunning locations, including Krk Island in Croatia, Fusine Lakes in Italy, and Slovenia’s Predjama Castle and Nanos. Devon previously hosted the filming of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ while Gloucestershire can be seen in similar period dramas such as ‘The Spanish Princess‘ and ‘Catherine Called Birdy.’ The fourth installment of the historical drama began filming in Longcross Studios, Surrey.

