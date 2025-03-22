Tom Ford to Direct ‘Cry to Heaven’ Next; Begins Filming in Italy Next Year

Tom Ford has locked in his next project, set to direct a movie after ten years! The Cinemaholic has learned that the BAFTA-winning director is all set to helm his next film, titled ‘Cry to Heaven.’ This marks his return to filmmaking after nearly a decade. The movie is scheduled to enter production in Italy in January 2026. Along with directing, Ford has also penned the screenplay. The feature film will be an adaptation of Anne Rice’s eponymous book.

While the plot remains undisclosed, ‘Cry to Heaven’ is expected to explore the world of 18th-century Italy’s castrati singers — young boys subjected to a brutal practice to preserve their otherworldly voices. Rice’s novel follows Tonio Treschi, a nobleman’s son who is forcibly castrated and thrust into the world of opera, where he rises to fame while battling inner turmoil. As he grapples with betrayal, identity, and revenge, Tonio’s journey unfolds against the backdrop of a society that both reveres and exploits its artists.

Ford’s adaptation could bring his signature visual elegance and thematic depth to the film, likely delving into the psychological trauma of forced transformation, the complexities of gender and identity, and the ruthless nature of artistic ambition. With its period setting and Rice’s richly detailed storytelling, ‘Cry to Heaven’ has the potential to be a visually opulent yet emotionally searing examination of power, loss, and the price of greatness. Apart from Ford, who will direct and has written the screenplay, the cast and crew remain unknown for now.

Even though Ford has directed only two films in his career, both have been highly acclaimed — ’Nocturnal Animals,’ starring Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal, and ‘A Single Man,’ starring Colin Firth and Julianne Moore. He won a BAFTA award for best director for ’Nocturnal Animals.’ Notably, there was a substantial gap between these films: ‘A Single Man’ was released in 2009, while ‘Nocturnal Animals’ came out in 2016. However, this isn’t unusual for him, as he takes his time to develop a fully realized vision. In addition to directing, he also wrote the screenplay for both films.

​Italy continues to be a sought-after filming location for major film productions. Recently, Ridley Scott‘s ‘Napoleon‘ and Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari‘ utilized the country’s rich historical and architectural landscapes to enhance their storytelling. Additionally, the romantic comedy ‘La Dolce Villa,’ starring Scott Foley, was filmed in Rome and Tuscany, showcasing the picturesque Italian countryside. These projects highlight Italy’s enduring appeal as a backdrop for diverse cinematic narratives.​

