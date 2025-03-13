Bennett Lasseter to Direct ‘Secret Life of the Coach’s Wife’ Next

The Track Capital of the South will soon host Bennett Lasseter’s sophomore directorial feature! The Cinemaholic has learned that the director will helm the upcoming movie ‘Secret Life of the Coach’s Wife.’ Filming will begin in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on April 2 this year. Mark Lyons wrote the screenplay.

The plot centers on Lisa Clarkson, who is a super-mom. She’s the mother of Teresa, the captain of the cheerleading team, and wife to Sam Clarkson, the coach of the local high school team who has highly touted prospect Noah Downey on his team. However, when the death of one of the students rattles the community, it’s Lisa who starts detecting the clues. She then starts following the breadcrumbs, not knowing that what awaits her at the end of them may reveal more than she bargained for and turn her life upside down.

Lasseter’s first feature directorial was the Hulu teen romance movie ‘The Ultimate Playlist of Noise.’ It follows high school teenager Marcus Lund (Keean Johnson), who loves the different sounds all around him. Unfortunately, a tumor diagnosis will soon take his hearing away. So he and his new friend Wendy (Madeline Brewer) go on a road trip to record 50 sounds he loves the most and make a playlist. Lasseter has many short films to his directorial credits, including ‘Stealth,’ which centers on a transgender tween born a boy but secretly living as a girl with her mother’s support; ‘Son of a Barman,’ which centers on a young businessman reconnecting with his Irish roots; and the sci-fi short ‘Written in Stone.’

Mark Lyons has three short films to his writing credits, namely ‘Jessup,’ which revolves around a manipulative young man and his psychiatrist; ‘The Ephesian,’ centering on a father who meets his infant son’s killer; and ‘Girls,’ a non-linear story about a 14-year-old pregnant African-American girl who meets two Caucasian women.

Fayetteville served as a primary filming location for the third season of HBO’s ‘True Detective.’ The mystery thriller movie ‘Mindcage,’ starring Martin Lawrence, Melissa Roxburgh, and John Malkovich, was also shot here.

