Steve Pink to Direct ‘What the F**k is My Password?’ Next

Steve Pink is headed to Hollywood North for his next feature directorial! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the filmmaker will direct the upcoming comedy movie ‘What the F**k is My Password?’ Principal photography will take place in Vancouver between June 2 and July 7, 2025. No other crew or cast member has been revealed.

The plot revolves around a guy who believes his life is cursed and he is destined to be a failure. However, he learns that his investment in Bitcoin, which he made while drunk on graduation night 10 years ago, is now worth more than 200 million dollars. A new future and wealth beyond his wildest dreams await him if only he can remember his password. After the first attempt fails, he discovers, to his horror, that he only has four tries and seven days to figure out what it is, after which he will lose the money forever.

Steve Pink is known for directing the comedy movie ‘Hot Tub Time Machine,’ which is about three middle-aged friends and a young boy who are sent back in time after their hot tub malfunctions. It stars John Cusack, Clark Duke, Craig Robinson, and Rob Corddry. Among his other notable directorial movies, we have ‘Hot Tub Time Machine 2,’ the sequel to the original movie, and the rom-com ‘About Last Night,’ starring Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy, and Regina Hall.

Pink’s TV credits as a director include three episodes of the Netflix action comedy series ‘Cobra Kai,’ a sequel to the first three ‘The Karate Kid’ movies, and four episodes of the horror comedy series ‘Santa Clarita Diet,’ also a Netflix production, starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. Pink’s latest feature directorial outing was ‘The Wheel,’ a romantic drama about a couple on the verge of divorce.

Vancouver, with its versatile backdrops, recently served as a primary shooting location for ‘Shōgun’ and ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ Upcoming projects shot in the region include ‘Descendants 5′ and the ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle.’

