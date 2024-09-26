Legally Blonde Prequel Series ‘Elle’ Starts Filming in Vancouver in April

Hollywood North will welcome Elle Woods next year! Prime Video’s teen drama series ‘Elle,’ a prequel to the famed ‘Legally Blonde’ films, will start filming in Vancouver, British Columbia, in April 2025 and conclude in July 2025. Laura Kittrell is the creator and the showrunner. Reese Witherspoon’s production house Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios produce the project. Casting is currently open to find the actress to play Witherspoon’s original character.

The show revolves around Elle Woods’ journey through high school and explores the formative experiences that shape her into the iconic, confident character Witherspoon immortalized in ‘Legally Blonde’ (2001), directed by Robert Luketic. In the film, Woods accepts the challenge of making it into Harvard Law School after her boyfriend breaks up with her and moves to the school where his former flame studies.

The success of the film, based on Amanda Brown’s eponymous novel, paved the way for the sequel ‘Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde’ (2003), a spin-off titled ‘Legally Blondes’ (2009), and ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical,’ which premiered in 2007.

In addition to the prequel series, the third installment in the film series, titled ‘Legally Blonde 3,’ is also in the works. Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor are the writers of the movie, which follows Woods when she is 40.

“They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it,” Witherspoon told USA Today about ‘Legally Blonde 3.’ “That gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people [back] then,” she added. In addition to Witherspoon, the third film is expected to feature Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette Parcelle), Luke Wilson (Emmett Richmond), and Selma Blair (Vivian Kensington).

Reese’s production house, Hello Sunshine, has produced/co-produced many famed films and shows. These include ‘Gone Girl,’ ‘Wild,’ ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Daisy Jones & the Six,’ ‘Tiny Beautiful Things,’ and ‘Truth Be Told.’

‘Legally Blonde’ was mainly filmed in various locations in California, including Los Angeles and Pasadena. Vancouver is known for hosting the shooting of projects such as ‘Shōgun’ and ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’

