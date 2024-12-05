Tomorrow and I Episode 2 “Paradistopia” Ending, Explained: Does Jessica Launch the Pleasure Oasis?

Episode 2 of Netflix’s sci-fi anthology series ‘Tomorrow and I’ focuses on the rise of sexbot technology in the glitzy backdrop of Gamalore City. Titled ‘Paradistopia,’ the story centers on ambitious CEO Jessica Harthihill, whose dream of revolutionizing the sex worker industry using robots faces opposition from the country’s regressive social and political outlook. As the narrative progresses, Jessica has to curb her enthusiasm and force the issue in whatever way she can to incite change in the nation’s laws. However, her efforts lead to more friction between her company’s plans and an angry pitchfork mob waiting outside. The final moments are tense as viewers are finally given a glimpse into her backstory and the tragedies that define her as a person. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Jessica’s Paradise Vision is Brought to a Standstill By the Hypocrite Elite

After years of grafting as a top academic student, young entrepreneur Jessica Harthihill creates waves of opinion as she launches her sexbot company, Paradise X, in the glamorous streets of Gamalore City. Although the robots are built to be life-like and cater to human desire, the protagonist faces a flurry of negative opinions from potential investors, who showcase a hesitancy in backing her technology. However, away from prying eyes, these chairmen and CEOs are happy to be gifted souvenir sexbot models by Jessica while she goes around the block trying to win people over. Unfortunately, their enthusiasm does not translate into any meaningful support, which frustrates her. The hypocrisy of the social elite is exacerbated further when the draconian laws of the country make it illegal for her to establish any proper sex-based service.

Looking to instill change, Jessica attends several talk shows and debates, hoping to spark people into accepting her top-of-the-line sexbots as a revolutionary technology in the world’s sex market. Her boyfriend and longtime childhood friend Witt tries to console her and listen to reason as she forges ahead with the hopes of gaining backing in any way she can. When traditional methods do not work, Jessica uses more underhanded tactics, which elicit a mixed reaction from the crowd. Amidst the cacophony of noise, the protagonist goes through an existential crisis as she remembers her life as the daughter of a sex worker. Meanwhile, Witt develops violent sexual behavior after letting out his dark side while having sex with the Paradise X robots.

Jessica’s attention is fully taken up by the impending launch of her Paradise X, the Pleasure Oasis building, a new sexual service center meant to cater to whatever kinks and fetishes people want. However, doubts emerge among the watching public about the facility’s status and its similarity to a brothel, which is illegal in Thailand. Worried that things are not going according to plan, Jessica meets a new wave of powerful businessmen hoping to gain their support. One of them humiliates and demeans her sexually, making her rethink her decision. Still, the hit to the company’s public image softens after a staged interview with Witt. Subsequently, Jessica reminisces about her past life and her mother’s role in her formation as the launch of her Pleasure Oasis beckons.

Was Jessica Raped as a Child? What Happened to Jessica’s Mom?

The episode’s final portion begins with a pivotal flashback sequence showcasing Jessica’s challenges growing up with her mother. Although it is previously mentioned that Jessica has a connection with the sex work industry because her own mother used to be one, a starker reality comes to the fore through the flashback. While her mother would often bring clients home, Jessica would remain in the house’s living room, working on her studies. However, occasionally, clients would also request to have sex with Jessica, who was clearly a minor at this point in her life. Thus, her own mother was complicit in giving up her daughter’s innocence as she would often engage in the depraved acts requested by the clients. However, it tormented her mother, which is clearly showcased in a scene where she breaks down crying.

Hours before the launch of her Pleasure Oasis, Jessica sees her mother standing next to her in the backroom. They embrace one another while she expresses pride in Jessica, revealing that she is happy with how her daughter is trying to instill change in the lives of sex workers around the country. However, the tragedy of this scene is explained further when the scene cuts to another flashback showing Jessica’s mother on her deathbed, waiting to pass away. As it turns out, she died a long time ago while Jessica was still a child. However, her memories, deeds, and words of wisdom remain strong in the protagonist’s heart. Even now, she uses it as fuel to propel her to the next stage in her life and the life of her company.

Is Jessica’s Pleasure Oasis Launch Successful? What Does the Age Limit on the Sex Robots Signify?

The big launch of the Pleasure Oasis gets underway smoothly. After all the challenges Jessica faced during the narrative, her efforts can be seen to bear fruit during the Pleasure Oasis opening. The CEO addresses an expectant crowd, describing the types of services that the Pleasure Oasis will provide and how it will finally allow people to address their sexual fetishes without being judged by anyone. Jessica also announces the launch of a new Paradise X app that gives users the freedom to customize their sexbots however they want. As some people might prefer one thing over another, the app is designed to give full autonomy to people to indulge in their sexual desires without harming any real people in the process.

The app’s features are received warmly by the audience, who are glad to have an outlet for their sexual desires. Almost instantly, people begin exploring the extent of the customizability options on the sexbots, which turns out to be quite vast. However, interestingly, one of the restrictions in the process is the age limit on the sexbots. As one customer tries to decrease the age of its sexbot, the system does not allow for it to be dropped below 18 years, which is the legal standard for engaging in sex with a consenting adult. Although it may seem like a trivial notion, it connects to Jessica’s past and how she had to engage in sexual acts with her mother’s clients as a minor. Clearly, she wishes to avoid such depravity and installs an age limit on her sexbot inventions, even if they may be robots.

Is Paradise X Closed Down? Does Jessica Launch a New Startup?

Episode 2 ends with a scrawl that highlights the fate of Paradise X following the launch event. The scrawl states that a few months after the Pleasure Oasis launch, the government closed down the place and its parent company, Paradise X. They also arrested Jessica due to charges of starting a sex business, which, as mentioned before, is illegal in Thailand. In the aftermath, Jessica spends three years in prison for her actions. However, after her release, she does not go back to her dreams of revitalizing the sex industry. Instead, Jessica begins a new startup known as Maid X, which ironically is a maidbot company. Thus, while she may have deviated from the sex theme, the protagonist has alighted upon another company involving robots.

The final moments depict Jessica taking part in a Maid X commercial, which has a tone and vibe similar to her earlier ads for Paradise X. Her decision to step away from the sex industry may be an indicator of how she has given up revolutionizing the country’s laws and trying to bring change to its regressive outlook. Instead, by turning her attention elsewhere, Jessica can continue to innovate and make changes in specific fields without stepping on people’s toes all the time. To that end, the maid industry may be the perfect market for exploration as she is hardly going to face much opposition in terms of political and social policies. Still, her move away from Paradise X and its ideas shows how draconian the system is and how Jessica had to bow down to it despite her best efforts.

