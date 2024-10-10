Trigger Point Renewed For Season 3 at Peacock

Lana Washington will continue to impress viewers with her high-tension bomb disposals! The Cinemaholic has learned that Peacock and ITV have renewed the thriller series ‘Trigger Point’ for its third season. Principal photography for the upcoming installment will begin in London, England, in January 2025. Daniel Brierley, who created the show, will remain the head of the writers’ room, with Jon East returning as a director.

In the second season finale, Lana is caught between her loyalty to Alex and her duty to the authorities as she protects him despite Commander Francis’ insistence on surrendering him. The police manage to track one of the terrorists, but he is killed in an explosion. Meanwhile, Alex meets Lana and reveals his dire situation to her: the terrorists know he is a mole. Tensions between Lana and Francis reach a boiling point, leading her to quit.

As the installment concludes, Alex reaches out to Lana, knowing the terrorists have set him up with a bomb to deliver. They meet, and the protagonist defuses it, only to discover it’s a trap for her. She is captured by Hope, the terrorist leader, who involves her in a deadly predicament, ultimately killing Alex. Hope then uses the threat to Lana’s parents’ lives to force her to bring a bomb to kill the Home Secretary. At the eleventh hour, she outsmarts Hope by rerouting the detonation signal to a bomb in the terrorists’ van, obliterating them.

Even though Lana successfully thwarts the terrorists at the end of season 2, Commander Francis remains unimpressed by her methods. The protagonist then attends Danny’s wedding, admitting that she is far from being okay despite the festivities. While no plot details for the new installment have been unveiled, Lana may have to deal with deep personal struggles after the loss of her friends and the near-death experience of her parents as she faces new threats.

Vicky McClure is, more or less, guaranteed to lead the third season’s cast as Lana Washington. The actress will most likely be joined by Eric Shango as Danny, Kerry Godliman as Sonya, Nabil Elouahabi as Hassan, Julian Ovenden as Commander Francis, and Natalie Simpson as DS Helen Morgan. Kevin Eldon and Tamzin Griffin will also possibly return as Jeff and Val, Lana’s parents.

The first and second seasons of the show were shot in London. Other crime dramas filmed in and around the English capital city include ‘Sherlock,’ ‘Van der Valk,’ ‘Elementary,’ ‘Silent Witness,’ and AMC’s ‘The Night Manager.’

Read More: Scott Gairdner to Direct ‘Long Haired Businessmen’ Film Adaptation