Daniel Radcliffe’s ‘Trust The Man’ Starts Filming in New York and New Jersey in June 2026

New York and New Jersey will be Daniel Radcliffe’s ground zero for some time, starting mid-2026. This is because the filming of his next movie, a thriller titled ‘Trust The Man,’ will take place in these two cities from June. Lucas Hedges is also cast. Will Graham is the director and writer.

The story is set during the Vietnam War. It follows an ambitious Army Intelligence officer assigned to investigate a decorated soldier with a mysterious past. As surveillance and interrogation deepen, the line between loyalty and obsession blurs, leading both men into a dangerous and uncontrollable connection.

Daniel Radcliffe was last seen as comedy musician Alfred “Weird Al” Yankovic in the biographical comedy movie ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.’ Before that, he played Abigail Fairfax in Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum‘s ‘The Lost City,’ Tim Jenkin in the prison movie ‘Escape from Pretoria,’ and Miles in the action comedy movie ‘Guns Akimbo.’ He also played various characters in the TBS anthology comedy series ‘Miracle Workers.’

Lucas Hedges is known for his performances as Patrick in ‘Manchester by the Sea’ and Robbie in ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.’ His latest movies are ‘Sorry, Baby’ and ‘Shirley.’ His other noteworthy portrayals include Danny O’Neill in ‘Lady Bird,’ starring Saoirse Ronan, and Jared Eamons in ‘Boy Erased.’ His other upcoming project is Michael Cera’s comedy movie ‘Love Is Not The Answer.’ It also stars Pamela Anderson, Shirley Henderson, Jamie Dornan, Joshua Odjick, Steve Coogan, and Fred Hechinger.

Upcoming movies and shows to be shot in New York include the action movie ‘Breaking The Empire State,’ starring Gerard Butler, and the Apple TV+ drama series ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died,’ featuring Jennifer Aniston. Approaching projects for which New Jersey serves as the base include Julia von Heinz’s comedy movie ‘She Gets It From Me,’ starring Rachel Zegler and Marisa Tomei, and the Netflix crime drama series ‘Rabbit, Rabbit,’ featuring Adam Driver.

