Truth be Told Season 3 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

AppleTV+’s ‘Truth be Told‘ is a crime-drama series that unveils a new sinister murder mystery in its third season. The season follows Poppy (Octavia Spencer) as she investigates the disappearance of Drea Spivey, a teenage girl from her town. In the second episode, titled ‘Her, Armed With Sorrow Sore,’ Poppy pursues the sex trafficking angle after Drea’s death and investigates some leads with Markus. While the pair make a breakthrough, the episode’s ending raises a major question about the young girls’ safety. If you wish to catch up on the episode’s events and conclusion, here is everything you need to know about ‘Truth be Told’ season 3 episode 2! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Truth be Told Season 3 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode, titled ‘Her, Armed With Sorrow Sore,’ opens in the aftermath of Drea’s death. Poppy and her sisters visit Drea’s parents to extend their condolences. In a flashback, we see Eva was arrested after she was found at the motel where Drea died. Poppy has Ames question Eva, but they learn nothing of consequence. In the present, Poppy receives slack for not acting sooner and saving Drea’s life. However, Eva stands up for Poppy and publically defends her. Later, Poppy and Eva resolve their differences.

Eva explains that she regularly visited the motel to check up on one of her students who live there with her undocumented immigrant father. Therefore, she did not talk during the police investigation as she was trying to protect the family. After consoling Drea’s mother, Poppy and Markus search Drea’s room for clues. In Drea’s room, Poppy discovers a phone with the Questeur app Drea used to chat with several mysterious accounts. Markus explains that the app is used to send encrypted messages that disappear after some time.

Poppy decides to take the investigation into her own hands while Markus attends to his pregnant wife. She holds a conversation with a group of girls with whom Drea hung out for drugs. However, the girls refuse to reveal the identity of Drea’s pimp. After a brief argument, the couple has dinner with their daughter Trini and her boyfriend. Poppy takes Shreve’s help in finding further clues but hits a dead end after the latter resorts to violence to get answers.

Later, Poppy spends time with her aunt, and they go through her mother’s belongings. Markus and Poppy return to the motel and find a needle in the room where Drea died. Poppy gives the phone and needle to Ames for further investigation. Meanwhile, Ames continues searching for Emily, the other teenager missing from Oakland. Ames interrogates Emily’s parents and wonders if any family enemies might have a hand in their daughter’s disappearance.

After obtaining the evidence in Drea’s case from Poppy, Ames learns that Drea chatted with a man named Bruno Pascal. Poppy and Markus decide to track down the lead and are joined by Eva, who wants another chance at helping Poppy. The trio interrogates Pascal and discovers that Drea had an argument with a man named Trey on the night she died. Markus prohibits Eva from accompanying them to Trey’s home. Markus questions Poppy if he trusts Eva after the latter leaves.

Truth be Told Season 3 Episode 2 Ending: Who Is Trey? Did He Kill Drea?

In the episode’s final act, Markus and Poppy argue about Eva’s presence in their investigation. It is evident that Eva is hiding some dark secrets and cannot be trusted. Therefore, Markus is angry that Poppy allowed Eva to come along. However, Poopy explains that she wants to keep Eva close until she can figure out what the Principal is actually hiding. Later, Markus and Poppy track down Trey’s house and arrive to interrogate him. According to Pascal, Trey was the last person to see Drea. Based on the information revealed by Pascal, Poppy suspects that Trey was Drea’s pimp. Therefore, he is a major suspect in Drea’s murder.

At Drea’s house, Poppy, Ames, and Markus encounter Rochelle, one of the girls Poppy interrogated earlier in the episode. Rochelle lied to Poppy about her knowledge of the sex trafficking ring in the town. However, Trey is not home, and Rochelle is apprehended. As a result, Poppy gets to investigate Trey’s house and discovers his laptop. While going through Trey’s laptop, Poppy discovers a folder with several video files stored in it. When Poppy plays one of the videos, she discovers they are sex tapes recorded at the motel.

In the final moments, Poppy discovers Trini’s sex tape with her boyfriend. While Poppy tries to hide the video from Markus, he sees the video and is shocked. However, the episode cuts to credits before we can examine the revelation’s impact on Markus. Moreover, the folder implies that someone is forcing the teenagers to record sex videos or secretly filming them at the motel.

While the ending directly affects Markus’ family dynamics, it also gives some insight into Trey. It is likely that Trey is merely a small part of a larger sex-trafficking gang in the town. Therefore, Poppy will have to carefully examine the clues and find Trey if she wants to get to the truth about Drea’s murder. As a result, Trey could prove to be an important link that could directly lead Poppy to Drea’s killers.

