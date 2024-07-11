Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black: Exploring All Filming Locations

Directed by Tyler Perry, ‘Divorce in the Black’ is a somber romantic drama that stars Meagan Good as Ava, a young bank clerk whose life is shattered when her husband, Dallas (Cory Hardrict), abruptly abandons their marriage. Determined to salvage the relationship, Ava’s resolve is tested as fate unveils a darker side of Dallas. His treacherous acts of desperation pose a threat to their union, sabotaging Ava’s destiny with her true soulmate. An Amazon Prime production, ‘Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black’ uses its visual storytelling to highlight the themes of marital entrapment and the journey toward freedom, captured across various fitting locations.

Where Was Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black Filmed?

Principal photography took place in the southern state of Georgia in June 2023, primarily in Atlanta, with some sequences in Savannah. Michael Watson served as the director of photography, with production design by Sharon Busse and set decoration by Gretchen Gattuso. Filming wrapped up quickly, like most of Tyler Perry’s works, without compromising the overall production quality.

Atlanta, Georgia

‘Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black’ was primarily shot in and around Atlanta, the capital city of Georgia, in Fulton and DeKalb counties. As with many of Perry’s productions, a significant portion was shot at Tyler Perry Studios, located at 315 Deshler Street Southwest. This expansive studio allowed Perry and his team to maintain his efficient shooting schedule, ensuring the cast kept pace with the production demands without exhaustion.

The film also showcases stunning aerial shots of Downtown Atlanta’s skyline, both in broad daylight and during the shining night hours, along with establishing shots of 6940 Roswell Road. Additionally, scenes were filmed at CODA, a mixed-use development at Tech Square, located at 756 West Peachtree Street Northwest, which doubled as Ava’s workplace. Cory Hardrict, who plays Dallas, discussed the rapid production process in detail in an interview, emphasizing how it maintained quality while saving time.

“Yes, he [Tyler Perry] works fast. But it’s high-quality and effective fast,” Hardrict said. “He doesn’t cheapen the process or what he gives in quality.” The actor highlighted the minimal breaks that prevent time wastage without burdening the cast and crew. “A lot of downtime gets eliminated by not walking all the way to your trailer. Not taking these big breaks. They will bring it all to you,” he added. “I like that pacing and rhythm because you stay in it. It’s like old-school guerrilla filmmaking, kinda.”

Atlanta has emerged as a major hub for filming, hosting a range of mainstream television shows and movies. The city has provided the backdrop for hit series such as ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘The Walking Dead,’ and ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ as well as ambitious event films like ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ and Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis.’ This vibrant production environment offers diverse settings, making Atlanta an attractive option for filmmakers.

Savannah, Georgia

Another filming location for ‘Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black’ was Savannah, Georgia, approximately 250 miles east of Atlanta. The coastal city’s Atlantic backdrop offered a calming contrast to the turmoil inside Ava and Dallas’ home. This setting helped emphasize the film’s theme of individuals breaking free from marriages that bring them misery. Significant scenes featuring actor Richard Lawson were filmed at Saint Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church of Burroughs.

While Atlanta’s role in film and television productions continues to grow, Savannah also frequently participates in these processes, adding visual diversity. Over the years, Savannah has hosted the filming of 20th-century classics such as ‘Forrest Gump‘ and ‘Cape Fear’ as well as modern romantic comedies like ‘The Idea of You‘ and ‘Fly Me to the Moon.’

