Unstoppable’s True Story: Where is Anthony Robles Now?

‘Unstoppable’ probes into the life and struggles of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg. The biographical sports drama film highlights his struggles and challenges as he defies conventional thinking to turn his seeming disadvantage into a resilient spirit and mental fortitude that takes him to the national championship. Along the way, he is aided by his mother, Judy, and his two coaches, Bobby Williams and Shawn Charles, who play an integral role in molding him and providing him with the foundation to succeed in wrestling. Directed by William Goldenberg, the movie is an exploration of adversity, perseverance, and a never-give-up attitude that went on to fuel much of Anthony’s life as a human being and an exceptional athlete.

Unstoppable is Based on the Rousing Exploits of Anthony Robles

‘Unstoppable is a true account of Anthony Robles and the numerous hardships he had to face as a wrestler growing up. Eric Champnella, Alex Harris, and John Hindman penned the screenplay based on the 2012 book ‘Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated’ by Anthony and Austin Murphy. The film is a largely accurate portrayal of Anthony and his mother’s life, providing intimate details about their familial dynamics, her sacrifices, and also the difficulties they faced together. She was a hugely inspirational figure in his life, instilling much of his belief systems and never-say-die attitude as a person and wrestler. The movie succinctly captures their relationship and how much they leaned on one another to get themselves out of difficult situations.

Anthony was born on July 20, 1988, when Judy was still a teenager. She had no notion that her son had been born with only one leg until her parents broke the news first. Although struggling for a while to reconcile her life as a teenager with the monumental responsibilities of motherhood, Judy eventually warmed to the task and provided for Anthony as best as she could without holding him back. Anthony started wrestling while he was in the eighth grade, taking to the sport with mixed results in his freshman year at Mesa High School, where he was 10 pounds under his weight class. Although much of the credit still belongs to him, Anthony’s fortunes turned around under the stewardship of Coach Bobby Williams, who crafted a unique wrestling style for him. He won two state wrestling championships and a national championship at the end of his school career.

Unstoppable Chronicles the Personal Challenges Faced By Anthony Robles and His Mom

While the movie embodies the underdog spirit present in Anthony Robles’ life and achievements, it also does not shirk from showing the difficult and messy parts of his life. Some of these elements are reflected in the alleged challenges faced by Judy Robles in her relationship with her ex-husband and Anthony’s stepfather. According to her, it painfully chronicles her “mistakes” in life and the choices that eventually led to a low point in her life. She eventually ended her marriage and landed in a whole heap of trouble financially, compelling Anthony to stop his wrestling dreams and help his mother out of a dire circumstance. However, seeing his commitment and desire to sacrifice his wrestling ambitions opened Judy’s eyes to how much he loved her. She subsequently picked up the slack and forged ahead with resilience.

After wading through numerous obstacle-laden paths, Anthony eventually found himself climbing the summit of wrestling after a brief spell of fearing for his spot on the Arizona State University wrestling team. As a member of the Sun Devils, he was a three-time All-American, holding a record of 122–23, and was a three-time Pac-10 wrestling champion. His most notable achievement came in 2011, his final year of eligibility at ASU, where he defeated Iowa champion Matt McDonough to become the NCAA Division I Wrestling champion. The film captures his triumphant victory, bookmarking his inspirational tale with a monumental achievement. Although the narrative may veer away from real-life accuracy at some points, it remains a largely faithful retelling of Anthony’s battle against adversity.

Anthony Robles is a High School Wrestling Coach and a Happy Family Man Today

Following his impressive wrestling career, Anthony shifted his focus to inspiring the next generation of athletes to follow in his footsteps. He became a motivational speaker and continues in this role to this day. In 2012, he became a commentator for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. The same year, he published his autobiography ‘Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated,’ which he co-wrote with Austin Murphy. There were rumors of a film adaptation based on his book and life as early as 2014. However, Anthony wanted it to be something that honored his legacy and his family’s sacrifice in the right way. He also stated that he was not “ready” at the time. He set the world record for most pull-ups in one minute in November 2018, hitting 62.

In 2022, Anthony’s desire to be a positive force compelled him to take up the post of head wrestling coach at his old stomping grounds, Mesa High School. It was a moment of full circle for him and his old high school coach, Bobby Williams, who had retired just a few years ago. In an interview, Anthony stated, “I wanted to be that positive role model for the next generation of kids coming up, not just on the mat but in their lives. I want to teach them life lessons that they can apply and overcome challenges.” He was intimately involved in the production of ‘Unstoppable,’ not just as the source of the story but also in numerous wrestling scenes. To ensure that the authenticity of the fight scenes is maintained, Anthony acted as the stunt double for Jharrel Jerome, who plays him in the film.

Anthony eventually left Mesa High School in 2024 after two years. Today, he works at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, as a wrestling coach. He is also the father of a two-year-old son named Abel and lives a quiet, peaceful life with his wife, Laura. The 36-year-old is positive about being a parent and cherishing his moments with his family. He is also focused on giving back as much as he possibly can to others to showcase the best version of themselves, particularly younger kids.

Read More: Where Was Prime Video’s Unstoppable Filmed?