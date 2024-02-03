Vince Vaughn Cast in Dan Friedkin’s Crazy for the Storm

Vince Vaughn has joined the cast of Dan Friedkin’s survival drama film ‘Crazy for the Storm.’ The shooting of the project will begin in South Africa and Austria in October and will conclude in December. Will Fetters penned the movie seemingly based on Norman Ollestad’s memoir of the same name.

Set in Southern California in 1979, the film depicts the true story of Norman, an eleven-year-old boy who is living in the shadow of his larger-than-life, surfer-attorney father Big Norm. He lives his life at the mercy of his divorced parents’ whims. At an early age and against his will, Norman is thrust into the world of competitive skiing and surfing, only to face his father’s intolerable levels of pressure: to compete, to win, and to fight the elements. Throughout these challenges, he builds up the strength of character to survive.

As the narrative progresses, Norman becomes the sole survivor of a plane crash in the San Bernardino Mountains that takes the lives of three other passengers, including Big Norm. Upon confronting freezing temperatures and treacherous terrain, a very resourceful Norman must use what skills he has learned from his father to survive the impossible.

Vaughn will play Big Norm in the survival drama. The actor is also a part of the cast of Kitao Sakurai’s comedy-drama movie ‘72 Hours’ and ‘True Detective’ fame Nic Pizzolatto’s ‘Easy’s Waltz.’ He is gearing up for the release of John Krasinski’s fantasy drama ‘IF,’ which is scheduled to come out on May 17, 2024.

Vaughn headlines the cast of Apple TV+’s upcoming series ‘Bad Monkey,’ also starring Michelle Monaghan and Jodie Turner-Smith. He was last seen in Larry David’s sitcom ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ in which he plays Freddy Funkhouser. His recent credits include Owen in ‘Immoral Compass,’ Simon Kilmurry in the crime film ‘Queenpins,’ and Oliver in ‘North Hollywood.’

The project is Dan Friedkin’s second movie after his directorial debut ‘The Last Vermeer,’ a war drama starring Guy Pearce, Claes Bang, and Vicky Krieps. He is a producer of Martin Scorsese’s latest feature ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ The filmmaker was also a part of the crew of Christopher Nolan’s epic war film ‘Dunkirk’ as a spitfire pilot. The Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Fetters penned or co-penned Netflix’s basketball film ‘Hustle,’ Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born,’ and the romantic drama ‘The Best of Me.’

South Africa is a significant filming location of Netflix’s adventure series ‘One Piece’ and Paramount+’s period drama show ‘1923.’ On the other hand, Austria previously hosted the shooting of Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ and Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Extraction II.’

