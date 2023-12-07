Vince Vaughn Cast in Kitao Sakurai’s 72 Hours

Vince Vaughn has joined the cast of Kitao Sakurai’s ‘72 Hours.’ The film is slated to start shooting on location in New Orleans on an undisclosed date. The comedy-drama, based on a true story, revolves around Joe (Vaughn), a married father of three who finds himself mistakenly included on the email chain for a bachelor party set to be thrown by a group of 20-somethings from across the country. Despite not being a part of the group, Joe gets invited to the party by Nick, the best man who hopes to use the former’s domestic reality to dissuade his best friend Mason from getting married.

Vaughn is currently engaged in the production of several projects, including Apple TV+’s crime series ‘Bad Monkey,’ an adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s novel of the same name. He plays Andrew Yancy, a detective turned restaurant inspector who gets involved in Florida’s crime scene, in the show. The actor is also a part of the cast of ‘True Detective’ creator Nic Pizzolatto’s upcoming movie ‘Easy’s Waltz’ and Ryan Reynolds and Jason Momoa-starrer ‘Animal Friends.’ He lends his voice to an “imaginary friend” in the John Krasinski-directorial ‘IF.’

Vaughn’s recent credits include Freddy Funkhouser in Larry David’s HBO sitcom ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ Owen in Bill Burr-starrer ‘Immoral Compass,’ Simon Kilmurry in the comedy movie ‘Queenpins,’ and Oliver in ‘North Hollywood.’

Sakurai is a long-time director of the Adult Swim sketch comedy series ‘The Eric Andre Show.’ He also directed Netflix’s hidden camera comedy ‘Bad Trip,’ starring Eric André and Lil Rel Howery. Sakurai’s credits include Peacock’s action-adventure series ‘Twisted Metal,’ FXX’s comedy-drama ‘Dave,’ and B.J. Novak’s FX series ‘The Premise’ as well.

The movie was originally penned by Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, the co-creators of ‘Cobra Kai’ and ‘Obliterated.’ Nicholas Thomas, who co-wrote ‘Let’s Be Cops’ and created ‘WTF, Baron Davis,’ did the rewrites.

New Orleans previously hosted the filming of two of this year’s major releases, David Fincher’s thriller movie ‘The Killer’ and Universal Pictures/Peacock’s horror film ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s.’ Jamie Foxx-starrer ‘The Burial,’ Emma Seligman’s ‘Bottoms,’ and Hulu’s ‘No One Will Save You’ were also shot in the city.

