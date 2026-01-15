Emily Blunt’s ‘Walk The Blue Fields’ Starts Filming in Dublin and Wicklow in February

Academy Award nominee Emily Blunt will soon head to Ireland for her next feature. The filming of the romantic drama ‘Walk The Blue Fields’ will take place in Dublin and Wicklow between February 23 and April 15, 2026. John Crowley will direct, based on a script by Conor McPherson, who adapted it from the romance short story by acclaimed author Claire Keegan. The plot centers on a woman confronted with a heart-wrenching decision on her wedding day, as a love triangle from her past threatens to be revealed.

Blunt received her Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer,’ where she portrayed Katherine Oppenheimer, the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Among her upcoming projects are ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2,’ co-starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci; Steven Spielberg’s UFO feature ‘Disclosure Day,’ also featuring Colin Firth and Josh O’Connor; and Martin Scorsese’s yet-untitled Hawaiian gangster drama set in Aloha State’s criminal underworld in the 1960s and 70s and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Dwayne Johnson. ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ will be released on May 1, 2026, and ‘Disclosure Day’ will be released on June 12, 2026.

John Crowley directed the romantic movies ‘We Live in Time,’ which stars Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, and ‘Brooklyn,’ featuring Saoirse Ronan. Non-romantic feature films he has helmed include the crime drama ‘The Goldfinch,’ about an orphaned boy who steals the eponymous painting, the thriller flick ‘Closed Circuit,’ about two ex-lovers working on a high-profile terrorism case, and the psychological drama ‘Boy A,’ about a boy, played by Garfield in his film debut, who is released from prison after doing time for a crime he committed as a kid.

Dublin and Wicklow served as the production base for movies like ‘The Surgeon,’ an upcoming action thriller featuring Michelle Yeoh, and ‘Kickboxer: Armageddon,’ the forthcoming eighth installment in the ‘Kickboxer’ film franchise, starring Alain Moussi as Kurt Sloane.

