Weekenders Renewed For Season 3 at Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video has renewed the reality competition series ‘Weekenders’ for a third season. The filming of the same is scheduled to start in the summer or fall of next year in Florida. The show revolves around a group of individuals who compete against one another for a cash prize and the title of the “Weekender.” The contestants take part in a series of competitions to amass points to become one of the two finalists. Once the finalists are confirmed, the rest of the contestants give away their points to one of them. The finalist with the most points wins the competition.

The casting for the third season is currently underway. The series is looking for six Florida residents to compete in the third round for a cash prize of $4,000 and the Weekender title. The deadline to apply, which can be done on the official website of the show, is January 2024.

The show is hosted by Amy Klewitz. She is also the host of the New York City-based Big Apple Film Festival and ‘The Wedding Common.’ In the past, Amy hosted events such as Artvesta Wine and Cake Social and Diabetes Co-Stars: Cook-Off with Paul and Mira Sorvino.

The second season of the series saw eight contestants fighting for the cash prize and the Weekender title. Adrian Jackson Gilbert, Talia Milardo, Raychel Garcia, Jacob Laframboise, Jordan Kicklighter, Aleena Axel, Johanna Malary, and Diego Cowks took part in several competitions to become the winner. Similarly, the third season is expected to have contestants from various backgrounds to ensure entertaining games and challenges.

The second season of the series was filmed in Florida, specifically in Kissimmee, as well. The state hosted the production of popular recent releases such as Chris Evans and Emily Blunt-starrer ‘Pain Hustlers’ and the biographical film ‘Nyad.’ The city of Kissimmee, in particular, is an integral shooting location of Sean Baker’s Academy Award-nominated drama film ‘The Florida Project.’

