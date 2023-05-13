Wesley Hamilton: Where is the Queer Eye Season 4 Hero Now?

Although a reboot of the 2000s Bravo eponymous series, Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye‘ crosses every bound of the extreme makeover reality genre with its sheer compassion at every step of the way. After all, it revolves around five specialists (aka the Fab Five) as they help people (or Heroes) improve their private space and behaviors to such an extent they can finally lead a contented life. Amongst them in season 4 was actually Wesley Hamilton, only for him to return as a sort of mentor for Ray “Speedy” Walker in season 7 — so now, let’s just find out more about him, shall we?

Wesley Hamilton’s Queer Eye Journey

It was back on January 9, 2012, when self-proclaimed “bad boy” Wesley’s entire world turned upside down as he was shot at while leaving an ex-partner’s home in native Kansas City, Missouri. The truth is the then 24-year-old hadn’t ever expected to live past 21 owing to his involvement in rough crowds, yet the two bullet wounds changed his entire narrative. He was paralyzed from the waist down and thus definitely a bit physically confined, but he gradually grew more mentally liberated than ever.

This obviously wasn’t the case at first because Welsey was bedridden for a year to recover from the shooting, which in turn gave him an ulcer on his tailbone that required six surgeries. He then had to spend two more years in deep recovery before getting to go home, where the eerie quietness of his new life of led depression to sink in – he often beat his legs, cursed himself, and was even suicidal. It actually wasn’t until 2015 that he saw the light at the end of the tunnel, leading him to completely transform himself by joining a gym, losing weight, and taking nutrition courses.

That’s when the idea of establishing his own foundation by the name of Disabled but Not Really came to Wesley, with the primary goal being to help others with disabilities take control of their lives. He actually found his purpose but still struggled with aspects like basic comfort, the outside world, social interactions, as well as independence, and that’s where the Fab Five came in to help out. They essentially helped him present a more professional image for his foundation, all the while reconnecting him to his real self as not only a man but also a son, friend, and single father.

Though arguably the most impactful moment of Wesley’s entire journey was when he met his shooter face to face in a restaurant, thanks to a push by culture expert Karamo Brown and thanked him. “When I said thank you, I did that for everyone who needs it,” he later conceded. “I just want to send that message that we all make mistakes, and sometimes they’re serious, but at the end of the day, we can all change… It was hard. It was scary. I mean, you’ve got all these emotions, but the moment it was done, it was such a relief. It was a relief, because it didn’t seem that hard once I’d actually did it.”

Where is Wesley Hamilton Now?

Ever since the filming of Wesley’s episode came to a close, he has been completely focused on expanding Disabled But Not Really, all the while also focusing on his personal well-being. In fact, it appears as if the single father now splits his time between Kansas City and Los Angeles, where he does his best to serve as a motivator and philanthropist in every sense of the term. He does obviously still has bad days from time to time, but he doesn’t let them take over the good ones or everything he has achieved over the years to ensure he can continue inspiring others. Plus, it seems like he has begun dabbling into modeling as well.

As for Wesley’s stint in season 7 to help Ray “Speedy” Walker navigate his spinal cord injury; well, the influencer, public speaker, consultant, and host of the ‘Out of the Shadows’ podcast has since revealed this too was an experience of a lifetime. That’s because “They wanted someone who had the experience to help come and motivate this young man. But honestly, he inspired me. SPEEDY ‘is what we call him’ and he has a story that will touch anyone❗”

Read More: Speedy: Where is the Queer Eye Season 7 Hero Now?