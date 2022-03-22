What Happened to Betsy Faria’s Insurance Money? Did Her Daughters Receive It?

‘The Thing About Pam‘ tells the story of Pamela “Pam” Hupp, who becomes a key figure in the murder of her friend, Betsy Faria. The crime drama series is based on a true story that became one of the most shell-shocking cases in America. As the police investigate the murder, they learn some shocking truths. Betsy’s husband, Russell “Russ” Faria, becomes a key suspect in the case and is arrested by the police.

However, when defense lawyer Joel Schwartz enters the scene, he discovers a surprising connection between Betsy and Pam in the form of an insurance policy in Betsy’s name. Therefore, viewers must be curious to find out what happened to the money from Betsy’s insurance policy. In that case, here’s everything you need to know!

What Happened to Betsy Faria’s Insurance Money?

As depicted in ‘The Thing About Pam,’ Betsy Faria and Pam Hupp were close friends. In reality, the two women met while working at a life insurance company. Betsy and Pam met in the early 2000s and grew closer after Besty was diagnosed with cancer. By 2011, the women would often see each other and were an important part of each others’ lives. However, on December 27, 2011, after Pam dropped off Betsy at her home, the womens’ friendship took a dark turn.

Later that night, Betsy’s husband, Russ, returned home only to find his wife brutally murdered. Betsy was stabbed numerous times, and her wrists had been slit. Russ was arrested under the suspicion of murdering his wife, but he was later cleared. It was later discovered that shortly before her death, Betsy had changed the beneficiary of her life insurance policy from Russ to Pam. On the other hand, Pam had received the money and claimed to have initially set up a trust fund for using the money to help Betsy’s daughters.

Did Betsy’s Daughters Receive the Money?

Betsy Faria had two daughters from a previous long-term relationship. The two daughters, Leah and Mariah Day, were relatively young at the time Betsy was diagnosed with cancer. Betsy had a State Farm life insurance policy worth $150,000. She had set the money aside to ensure that her daughters were taken care of. On December 23, 2011, Betsy and Pam reportedly went to the Winghaven Library, where Betsy signed papers making Pam the sole beneficiary of the life insurance policy. Russ had been the policy’s beneficiary for several years and remained the beneficiary of a separate policy worth $100,000.

After Betsy’s murder, Pam claimed the money, and it was reported that she had used all of it. Despite claiming that she planned to hand over the money to Leah and Mariah, Pam did not take any steps. Pam was allowed to keep the money. The daughters had filed an appeal to claim the insurance money, but the lawsuit did not culminate in their favor. Ultimately, Leah and Mariah did not receive any of the money from Betsy Faria’s insurance policy.

