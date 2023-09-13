What Happened to Daniel Henderson? Did Desean Terry Leave The Morning Show?

‘The Morning Show‘ is a drama series loosely based on Brian Stelter’s book ‘Top of the Morning.’ It is created by Jay Carson and developed for Apple TV+ by Kerry Ehrin. The series stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as Alexandra “Alex” Levy and Bradley Jackson, two news anchors who are caught up in the highly competitive world of the morning news business while dealing with several controversies. In the series, Daniel Henderson (Desean Terry) plays an important supporting role, and his story highlights the struggle of being a Black man in this business. However, Daniel does not appear in the show’s third season, leading viewers to believe that actor Desean Terry might have exited the series. In that case, here is everything you need to know about Desean Terry’s Daniel Henderson in ‘The Morning Show.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happened to Daniel Henderson?

Daniel Henderson is introduced in the series premiere episode of ‘The Morning Show.’ He is co-anchor of the last hour on UBA’s eponymous morning breakfast news hour. Daniel hosts a pop-culture/entertainment hour called “The Twist” and occasionally fills in for other hosts on the main program. After Mitch Kessler was fired from his role as co-host amidst sexual misconduct allegations, Daniel believed he should receive the chair. However, when Bradley Jackson replaces Mitch, Daniel becomes dissatisfied with his job at the UBA. It is implied that Daniel feels neglected by the higher-ups because he is African-American.

In season 2, Daniel covers cases of the novel coronavirus in China. However, his attempts to raise concerns over the virus and the potential of a pandemic are shunned by Mia Jordan. As season 2 progresses, Daniel finds himself in a lockdown in Wuhan and cannot leave the country. Moreover, he becomes frustrated after his time on TMS is increasingly diminished, and he feels sidelined. Eventually, Daniel returns to New York and joins the crew of TMS in the office, where he is relegated to occasional appearances and covering for other lead anchors. Ultimately, when Alex contracts the Covid-19 virus, Stella asks Daniel to cover for Alex for a few weeks. However, Daniel refuses to look after his sick grandfather and quits his job at the UBA.

Did Desean Terry Leave The Morning Show?

In ‘The Morning Show,’ actor Desean Terry plays the role of Daniel Henderson. Terry gained recognition for his roles in shows such as ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Shameless,’ and ‘The Night Shift.’ Terry is credited as a main cast member for the first and second seasons of ‘The Morning Show,’ appearing in twenty episodes of the series. However, Terry’s Daniel Henderson is absent from the show’s third season. Moreover, the conclusion of season 2 hints that Daniel’s storyline has wrapped up with the anchor quitting his role at the UBA. As a result, it has been speculated that Terry has exited the hit drama series.

While Terry’s Daniel is not slated to appear in the third season, the actor expressed interest in returning to the series in a 2021 interview. It is likely that Terry’s schedule did not permit him to be a part of the third installment. Meanwhile, Terry seems to have moved on to other projects. His upcoming projects include shows such as ‘True Story: Don’t Drown’ and ‘Moments.’ Terry is also expected to appear in movies such as the coming-of-age drama ‘Loulou’ and ‘The Los Angeles Bakers.’ Ultimately, Terry’s tenure on the series has concluded with the second season as Daniel is no longer employed at UBA. However, there is still room for Terry to return to the series in the fourth season, which Apple TV+ has already greenlighted.

