What Happened to Mitch Kessler? Did Steve Carell Leave The Morning Show?

Based on Brian Stelter’s book ‘ Top of the Morning,’ Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show‘ is a drama series that explores the cutthroat world of the morning news business. The series stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as Alexandra “Alex” Levy and Bradley Jackson, news anchors trying to survive workplace politics and further their ambitions at the UBA. In the series, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) is a divisive figure, and his actions set the show’s overall narrative in motion. As a result, viewers tuning in for the show’s third season must be surprised by Mitch’s absence. If you are wondering what happened to Mitch and whether Steve Carell has left ‘The Morning Show,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happened to Mitch Kessler?

Mitch Kessler is introduced in the first season of ‘The Morning Show.’ He is the co-host of The Morning Show alongside Alex Levy and has been at the UBA for several years. However, at the start of season 1, Mitch is fired from the breakfast news program amidst sexual misconduct allegations. Consequently, Mitch’s marriage falls apart, and his friends, including Alex, turn on him. Although Mitch fails to take accountability for his actions, he works with Badley Jackson and Cory Ellison to remove network president Fred Micklen from power for empowering Mitch’s inappropriate workplace behavior.

In season 2, Mitch retreats to Italy, where he keeps a low profile as the Covid-19 pandemic rapidly affects the globe. After Hannah, a victim of Mitch’s sexual misconduct, dies by suicide, Mitch becomes remorseful. Mitch realizes the consequences of his actions and refuses to work with Fred again. Eventually, Mitch’s guilt seemingly overpowers him as he drives off a cliff in the seventh episode of season 2, titled ‘La Amara Vita.’ Mitch’s death and its impact on Alex, coupled with the revelation of their years-old affair, is a major plot point in the remaining episodes of season 2. Mitch’s death also seemingly wraps up his storyline in the show.

Did Steve Carell Leave The Morning Show?

Steve Carell is arguably best known for playing Michael Scott in the workplace comedy series ‘The Office.’ However, Carell lends a formidable energy to his portrayal of Mitch Kessler in ‘The Morning Show,’ breaking a trend of lovable characters the actor is known to play over the years. While Carell is credited as a main cast member for seasons 1 and 2 of the show, he does not show up for season 3. Mitch’s death in season 2 wraps up the character’s story arc and Carell’s tenure on the series.

In an interview, showrunner Kerry Ehrin revealed that the show’s creative team felt the character of Mitch Kessler had exhausted his storytelling potential in the series. Ehrin explained that the conclusion of Mitch’s arc was initially ambiguous in the scripts for season 2. As a result, Carell suggested killing off his character to make it obvious. Ehrin felt that the decision to kill Mitch was organic, and the character was eventually written out of the show near the end of season 2. Moreover, Mitch is only vaguely referenced in the show’s third season.

With his character’s demise, there was no reason for Carell to stick around, and the actor has moved on to other projects. Carell was a main cast member in the comedy series ‘Space Force,’ playing Mark R. Naird between 2020 and 2022. He also reprises his voice role as Gru in the 2022 comedy movie ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru,’ and the upcoming ‘Despicable Me 4.’ Carell has a supporting role in Wes Anderson’s 2023 comedy-drama film ‘Asteroid City.’ His upcoming projects include the fantasy comedy film ‘IF’ written and directed by his ‘The Office’ co-star John Krasinski.

Read More: Where Is the Morning Show Filmed?